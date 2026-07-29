How Absa Bank Kenya mobilized Ksh. 204B+ in green financing in 3 years

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Absa Bank Kenya has announced that it has advanced over Ksh. 204 billion in sustainable finance between 2022 and 2025.

The milestone, detailed in the newly unveiled Absa Bank Kenya PLC 2025 Sustainability and Climate Report, cements the institution’s ongoing commitment to mobilizing capital for financial inclusion, enterprise growth, and environmental sustainability.

The report, officially launched during an event at Strathmore University, reveals that Absa’s eligible sustainable finance allocation reached an impressive 30% of its gross loan disbursements in 2025. This accomplishment significantly exceeds the Bank’s year-on-year target of 10%.

During the 2025 financial year under review, Absa Bank Kenya disbursed Ksh. 55.3 billion toward sustainable finance initiatives, an increase from the Ksh. 47 billion recorded in 2024.

The bank intentionally channeled its capital to areas where it yields the highest societal and environmental dividends. The disbursements were heavily weighted toward empowering marginalized groups and supporting the transition to a greener economy.

Sustainable Finance Disbursements (2024–2025)

Financial Category 2024 Performance (Ksh.) 2025 Performance (Ksh.) 2022–2025 Cumulative (Ksh.) Total Sustainable Finance 47 Billion 55.3 Billion > 204 Billion Financial Inclusion (SMEs, Women, Youth) Not specified 48.8 Billion – Climate Finance (Renewables, Green Bldgs) Not specified 6.5 Billion – Gross Loan Allocation % – 30% (Target: 10%) –

Beyond its lending practices, Absa has aggressively strengthened its own internal environmental stewardship. In 2025 alone, the Bank planted nearly four times as many trees as it did the previous year and achieved massive reductions in its operational energy footprint.

Environmental stewardship milestones (2025)

Environmental Metric 2024 Achievements 2025 Achievements Cumulative Impact Trees Planted 72,000 283,969 > 1.5 Million Trees Waste Recycling Rate – 96.4% – Energy Footprint Reduction – 41% Reduction –

Simultaneously, Absa continued to pour resources into youth employability and community development. Through the ReadytoWork program and the Absa Kenya Foundation, the bank has scaled its strategic pillars of Education and Skills Development, Entrepreneurship, and Natural Resource Management.

Social Impact and Community Empowerment (2025)

Social Initiative 2025 Beneficiaries Cumulative Beneficiaries ReadytoWork Programme (Youth Skills) 38,000 young people > 300,000 Absa Kenya Foundation 50,000 individuals –

To ensure accountability in these investments, Absa has embedded climate governance into its enterprise risk management. Marking a major regulatory milestone, the 2025 report utilizes enhanced disclosures aligned with the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) framework, specifically adhering to IFRS S1 and IFRS S2 standards.

The new four-pillar strategy

Having successfully delivered on its 2021–2025 commitments, Absa Bank Kenya has officially launched its next-generation Sustainability Strategy. This forward-looking framework is anchored on four distinct, measurable pillars designed to accelerate growth, drive decarbonization, and improve the overall client experience.