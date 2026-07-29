Carrefour Prepaid card launched in partnership with KCB Bank & Mastercard

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Carrefour Kenya, operated by Majid Al Futtaim, has partnered with KCB Bank Kenya and Mastercard to introduce the new Carrefour Prepaid card.

Designed to cater to families managing shared budgets, individuals supporting households remotely, and shoppers looking to reduce their reliance on cash.

Cardholders can set specific budgets, track their expenses, and ensure that funds earmarked for household essentials are used exactly as intended. In addition to financial control, users will also benefit from exclusive discounts and rewards at Carrefour stores.

The prepaid card is reloadable via the Mastercard Gateway using any bank card from anywhere in the world. Made available through Merchant Cloud, Mastercard’s unified merchant commerce platform, this feature simplifies the process for individuals seeking to care for loved ones, ensuring household funds are readily available without the hassle of multiple money transfer steps.

“Helping our customers shop smarter means giving them simple, predictable tools for everyday essentials,” said Christophe Orcet, Regional Director for East Africa at Majid Al Futtaim Retail. “The Carrefour Prepaid card allows customers to plan grocery spending, stay in control and manage household budgets with confidence, while retaining the ease of card payments.”

Jane Isiaho, Director of Retail Banking at KCB Bank Kenya, highlighted this shift, noting that the collaboration delivers an innovative solution that reduces reliance on cash. “The card is easy to use, supported by 24/7 customer service, and available across all Carrefour stores, while offering features that enable better planning and day-to-day spending management,” Isiaho stated.

Shoppers looking to take advantage of the new budgeting tool can sign up through digital channels or via dedicated staff-assisted activations in-store. Early adopters will be greeted with introductory incentives, including cashback and reward points, making the transition to smarter budgeting even more rewarding.