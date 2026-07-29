Britam & Minet launch affordable medical insurance for domestic & informal workers

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Britam Connect and Minet Kenya Insurance Brokers have introduced Bima ya Wafanyikazi, a comprehensive medical cover designed specifically for Kenya’s domestic and informal workforce. The cover starts at just Ksh. 336 per month.

Domestic and informal workers are the backbone of everyday Kenyan life. Despite their vital role in keeping households and institutions running, over 90 percent of domestic workers operate without any form of medical insurance, according to data from the International Labor Organization (ILO).

Underwritten by Britam Connect, Kenya’s largest microinsurer, and distributed by Minet Kenya, Bima ya Wafanyikazi offers a wide spectrum of health benefits tailored to low-income realities:

Core Medical Care: Covers inpatient and outpatient care, maternity services, dental care, and optical treatment.

Preventative & Financial Safety Nets: Includes annual health check-ups to encourage early detection and wellness, alongside a last expense benefit.

The policy can be acquired directly by individual workers, purchased by employers on behalf of their staff, or distributed through registered worker associations.

Addressing the daily vulnerabilities of underserved communities was central to developing the product.

“For many domestic and informal workers, there is very little room for life’s disruptions,” said Evah Kimani, CEO and Principal Officer at Britam Connect. “An illness, injury, or even a few days away from work can quickly place pressure on household finances. Bima ya Wafanyikazi is anchored on holistic healthcare… so workers can seek care earlier, stay healthier, and face fewer financial shocks when illness strikes.”

Minet Kenya CEO Sammy Muthui emphasized that the joint effort directly responds to an urgent market demand uncovered through extensive customer feedback.

“Insurance should solve real problems,” Muthui noted. “One message came through clearly: there is a significant gap in healthcare protection for Kenya’s informal workforce, and it is a gap that demands innovative solutions. Together with Britam, we have combined our strengths to create a solution that will make a meaningful difference for thousands of Kenyan workers and their families.”