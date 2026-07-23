SBM Bank Kenya posts Ksh. 202.04 Million net profit in H1 2026

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SBM Bank Kenya has announced that it has reported a net profit after tax of Ksh 202.04 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026. This is a reduction from the Ksh. 350.5 million that the bank posted in the same period in 2025.

During the first half of 2026, the bank generated Ksh 5.4 billion in total interest income, resulting in a net interest income of Ksh 3.5 billion. Supported by performance across non-funded revenue channels, total operating income reached Ksh 2.8 billion.

Profitability & earnings breakdown

Profitability Metric H1 2026 (Ksh Millions) H1 2025 (Ksh Millions) Total Interest Income 5,427.59 5,383.58 Net Interest Income 3,587.93 3,103.56 Non-Interest / Non-Funded Income 1,067.78 1,418.87 Total Operating Income 2,816.05 3,523.69 Pre-Tax Profit (Profit Before Tax) 202.04 502.32 Net Profit After Tax 202.04 350.50

SBM Bank Kenya’s total assets stood at Ksh 105.68 billion as of June 30, 2026, underpinned by Ksh 45.73 billion in net loans and advances to customers and Ksh 76.16 billion in customer deposits.

The bank maintains robust capital buffers and a strong liquidity ratio, positioning it comfortably above statutory requirements established by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK). The table below presents the key balance sheet metrics in billions:

Balance Sheet & Capital Position

Metric / Indicator Reported Value (June 2026) Regulatory Requirement Total Assets Ksh 105.68 Billion — Customer Deposits Ksh 76.16 Billion — Net Loans & Advances Ksh 45.73 Billion — Liquidity Ratio 45.9% 20.0% Core Capital / Total Risk-Weighted Assets 14.5% 10.5% Total Capital / Total Risk-Weighted Assets 16.0% 14.5%

SBM Bank Kenya continued to invest significantly in technology, operational resilience and customer experience during the first half of 2026.

A major milestone was the successful upgrade of the Bank’s core banking platform to Oracle FLEXCUBE 14.8, making SBM Bank Kenya the first bank globally to go live on this version. The upgrade enhances system performance, resilience, security and scalability, providing a stronger technology foundation for continued innovation and future growth.

The Bank also expanded customer capabilities through: