Michael Mutiga to take over as Stanbic Bank Kenya CEO on August 1

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Stanbic Bank Kenya Limited has announced the appointment of Michael Mutiga as its new Chief Executive, effective August 1, 2026. The appointment is currently subject to the requisite regulatory approvals.

Mutiga will succeed Abraham Ongenge, who has been serving as the Acting Chief Executive since March 1, 2026. Following the transition, Mr. Ongenge will return to his substantive role as the Head of Private & Personal Banking, where he will continue to drive the company’s growth and transformation agenda.

Mutiga joins Stanbic Bank Kenya with over 20 years of leadership experience spanning the banking, telecommunications, and digital financial services sectors.

Previous Role: Prior to this appointment, he served as the Chief Business Development & Strategy Officer at Safaricom Plc.

Key Expertise: His professional background includes extensive expertise in strategy, corporate finance, business growth, stakeholder engagement, and large-scale operations management.

Accolades: Over the course of his distinguished career, he has earned multiple industry accolades, including being named Corporate Banker of the Year five times.

Academic Background: Mr. Mutiga holds a Master of Laws Degree (LLM) from Temple University and a Bachelor of Laws Degree (LLB, Honours) from the University of Nairobi.

In the announcement issued by Company Secretary Nancy Kiruki, the Board expressed strong confidence in Mr. Mutiga’s ability to lead the financial institution forward.

“The Board is confident that Mr. Mutiga’s proven track record in the banking sector, strategy execution and transformation will position Stanbic Bank for its next phase of growth,” the statement read.