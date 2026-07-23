Martin Kibiwot & Shirley Ndirangu to represent Kenya at the Global Esports Games 2026

Shares

Martin Kibiwot and Shirley Ndirangu have booked their tickets to represent Kenya at the upcoming Global Esports Games (GEG) after triumphing in their respective categories during the national eFootball™ qualifiers held at the Homeboyz Institute in Nairobi.

The hotly contested national finals brought together the country’s top virtual football talent, vying for two coveted slots to fly the Kenyan flag on the global stage in Los Angeles, California, from December 3 to 10, 2026.

In the Open Category, Martin Kibiwot produced a standout performance throughout the tournament. Facing off against the experienced Harry Thuku in a tense and tactical final, Kibiwot held his nerve to claim a hard-fought 2–1 victory.

In the Women’s Category, Shirley Ndirangu delivered a commanding and composed performance, overcoming Shantel Wanjiru 2–0 in the final to seal her status as Kenya’s top female eFootball player.

Key Match Results

Category Champion Runner-up Final Score Open Division Martin Kibiwot Harry Thuku 2 – 1 Women’s Division Shirley Ndirangu Shantel Wanjiru 2 – 0

With their national titles secured, Kibiwot and Ndirangu now turn their focus to intensive bootcamps and preparation before heading to the United States.

The Global Esports Games, organized by the Global Esports Federation, brings together hundreds of elite esports athletes from around the world. As Team Kenya prepares to take on global powerhouse nations this December, the local gaming community will be firmly behind the duo.