Kindly support Kitiro Community School in raising funds for new classrooms

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For many young children in the East Kwabwai Location of Ndhiwa Constituency, the path to an education has long been a literal uphill battle.

With the nearest primary schools, Osogo and Nyandoto, located more than two kilometers away, the daily trek was simply too treacherous for toddlers and early-stage learners. In a region characterized by steep, hilly terrain, the journey becomes particularly hazardous during the rainy and cold seasons, when dirt tracks transform into slippery, unnavigable slopes. Faced with these safety risks, many parents were left with no choice but to keep their children at home, delaying the start of their formal education.

Determined to break this cycle, local leaders and residents established , a dedicated early childhood center designed to bring education directly to the neighborhood’s youngest residents.

Since opening its doors, the school has quickly proved to be a vital asset for the surrounding villages. Enrollment has already surpassed 70 pupils across three early childhood education levels: Play Group, Pre-Primary 1 (PP1), and Pre-Primary 2 (PP2).

Without a dedicated campus of its own, the school found an indispensable partner in the Kitiro Lwanda Ruwe Church, which generously opened its doors to house the daily lessons.

While the sanctuary provided a crucial shelter to get the school off the ground, the institution’s rapid growth has brought a new set of challenges. Currently, all 70-plus children, spanning three different developmental stages, are forced to share a single room.

To give its students the learning environment they deserve, Kitiro Community School has set two immediate, critical milestones:

Constructing Dedicated Infrastructure: The school urgently requires support to build at least three distinct classrooms, allowing the Play Group, PP1, and PP2 cohorts to learn in age-appropriate, focused environments.

Securing Official Government Registration: Financial backing is required to finalize the school’s formal registration with relevant educational authorities. Full registration will integrate Kitiro into the national education ecosystem, unlocking access to government grants, capitation programs, and long-term institutional stability.

To turn these plans into reality, Kitiro Community School is calling upon well-wishers, educational partners, local leadership, and the broader public to join their upcoming fundraising initiative.

The school will host a major Fundraising Event to gather the necessary resources to break ground on the new classrooms and settle registration requirements.

Event details

When : 31st July 2026

: 31st July 2026 Where : Kitiro Lwanda Ruwe Church

: Kitiro Lwanda Ruwe Church Exactly where: East Kwabwai Location, Kwabwai Ward, Ndhiwa Constituency, Homa Bay County

For well-wishers, friends, and community members unable to attend in person, direct contributions can be made via Mobile Paybill: