GTBank Kenya MD Jubril Adeniji recalled to Nigeria in leadership transition

Shares

The Board of Directors of Guaranty Trust Bank (Kenya) Limited has officially announced a leadership transition following the conclusion of Managing Director Mr. Jubril Adeniji’s tenure. Mr. Adeniji will be returning to Nigeria after being recalled to Guaranty Trust Bank Limited.

During his tenure, Mr. Adeniji oversaw several key strategic developments at GTBank Kenya. The Board highlighted significant progress made under his leadership, including:

Governance & Capital Structure: Strengthening the bank’s shareholding structure and internal governance frameworks.

Asset Quality & Operations: Enhancing the quality of the earning asset portfolio and upgrading the overall internal control environment.

Strategic Growth: Executing a transformative strategic plan designed to expand market share.

Workforce Development: Strengthening leadership and workforce capacity to ensure long-term operational sustainability.

In a statement releasing the news, the Board expressed its appreciation for Mr. Adeniji’s contributions and dedicated service, wishing him success in his upcoming role within the broader GTCO Group.

To ensure business continuity and an orderly transfer of leadership, Mr. Adeniji will remain in his role as Managing Director for a 90-day transition period. Over these three months, the bank will finalize the handover process and work on securing the necessary regulatory approvals for a newly appointed Managing Director.