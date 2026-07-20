How Visa turned the World Cup Final into an unforgettable celebration of football and culture in Nairobi

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The air at Nairobi Street Kitchen was electric last night as fans, banking partners, and fintech leaders gathered for the climax of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The vibrant Westlands venue buzzed with the kind of anticipation only a World Cup final can generate, marking the grand finale of Visa’s month-long tournament activation across Kenya.

As the Worldwide Payment Technology Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Visa transformed the final showdown into a night celebrating local football culture, music, and seamless digital connection.

The final watch party brought a city-wide campaign full circle. Over the past month, Visa activated across Nairobi through interactive mall engagements at Junction Mall and Sarit Centre, creator collaborations, and a dedicated FIFA-themed mural celebrating acclaimed Kenyan illustrator and muralist Chelwek Chela.

More than 250 guests attended the finale, including Visa cardholders, local football enthusiasts, and representatives from partner banks and fintechs. Attendees were treated to immersive football-inspired experiential zones, interactive games, and live performances before the main event broadcast.

Before kickoff, acclaimed Kenyan singer and multi-instrumentalist Bensoul alongside musician Charisma took the stage, setting the tone for the night and turning the pre-match wait into a showcase of East African talent.

“Football has a way of bringing Kenyans together like nothing else, and that spirit was on full display tonight,” said Chad Pollock, Vice President & General Manager at Visa East Africa. “Over the past month, we’ve watched this campaign grow from mall activations to closing it out here at Nairobi Street Kitchen. Moments like this are exactly why we choose to invest in the things Kenyans love.”

Visa’s presence extended beyond sports fandom, reflecting a broader strategy to connect with youth culture and everyday lifestyle touchpoints across Africa. By enabling secure payments at food festivals, travel hubs, and creative initiatives—such as sponsoring the Lifestyle Category at Kenya’s BAKE Awards, Visa continues to support the digital economy for local creators and consumers alike.

The event highlighted Visa’s global Tap In campaign, which draws a parallel between a simple goal on the pitch and a quick tap of a Visa card at checkout. Featuring international figures like Jason Sudeikis alongside stars Lamine Yamal and Erling Haaland, the initiative focuses on turning sponsorship into active community participation.