KRA launches new advance cargo declaration platform for containerized cargo

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In a move to streamline maritime trade and enhance port security, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced the upcoming launch of the Advance Cargo Declaration (ACD) platform. Scheduled to go live on Monday, August 3, 2026, this digital pre-arrival cargo system will become mandatory for all containerized cargo destined for Kenyan ports.

The initiative aims to digitize and expedite the processing of maritime shipments before they arrive at their destination ports, facilitating smoother customs clearance and border control operations.

Under the new regulations, exporters shipping goods to Kenya must obtain a unique ACD reference code at the point of loading. This code is generated through the official portal at acd.kra.go.ke.

To acquire the mandatory ACD reference code, shippers are required to upload the following four key documents to the digital platform:

Draft Bill of Lading

Commercial Invoice

Freight Invoice

Export Declaration

Once generated, the ACD reference code must be endorsed on the physical Bill of Lading before the shipment is allowed to proceed to any Kenyan port.

The directive, issued by the Commissioner for Customs and Border Control, directly impacts a wide network of maritime logistics stakeholders, including:

Importers and exporters

Shipowners and carriers

Shipping and customs agents

Industry players are strongly urged to familiarize themselves with the new system ahead of the August deadline to avoid potential shipment delays or non-compliance penalties.

For step-by-step guidance on navigating the ACD process, stakeholders can visit the portal at acd.kra.go.ke. For direct inquiries or technical support, the KRA has established two official email channels: