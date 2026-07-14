University of Nairobi announces Masters scholarships for the 2026/2027 academic year

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The University of Nairobi (UoN) has officially opened applications for its institutional Masters Scholarships for the upcoming 2026/2027 academic year. Announcing the opportunity via the Dean of Students and Careers office, the university noted that the funding is strictly dedicated to students enrolling in the September 2026 intake.

Eligible applicants must fulfill the following general criteria alongside any additional requirements dictated by their respective academic units:

Alumni Status: Applicants must be recent graduates who obtained their undergraduate degrees directly from the University of Nairobi within the last two years (2024 and 2025).

Health Sciences Exceptions: Due to professional requirements, a unique timeline applies to the Faculty of Health Sciences. Applicants for programs within this faculty must have graduated from UoN in 2022 or 2023 to account for a mandatory two-year practical experience period required prior to master’s admission.

Academic Excellence: Candidates must hold a First Class or Second Class Upper Division honors degree, or a distinction or credit pass in cases where degrees are unclassified.

Enrollment Status: Applicants must already possess an admission offer for the September 2026 intake in their designated postgraduate program.

Academic Load: The scholarship is strictly reserved for full-time students, meaning beneficiaries are required to register for the maximum number of course units allowed per semester.

Consideration will be extended to needy applicants, gender balance initiatives, and applicants living with disabilities. Furthermore, a demonstrated active involvement in research is required.

Application requirements and deadline

Prospective scholars are required to compile and submit a formal application package consisting of three core documents:

A scholarship application letter A university admission letter A copy of their undergraduate degree certificate

Complete application packets must be submitted directly to the Deans of the respective faculties by July 31, 2026.