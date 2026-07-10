Old Mutual takes financial wellness drive to Mombasa to bolster economic resilience

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Old Mutual has extended its nationwide Financial Wellness Drive to the Coast region, pitching camp in Mombasa this week to deliver practical financial education, expert advisory services, and tailored financial solutions to local households and businesses.

The Mombasa activation follows highly successful engagements in Thika and Nakuru. It aims to equip individuals, entrepreneurs, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with the critical tools and knowledge required to navigate their finances amid ongoing macroeconomic pressures.

The week-long program featured a dynamic mix of grassroots and high-level engagements, including market storms, direct customer visits, and stakeholder meetings.

A key highlight of the week was a dedicated customer forum dubbed Built to Last: A Conversation on Enduring Prosperity. The event brought together customers, business leaders, and financial experts for a deep-dive panel discussion centered on sustainable wealth creation and safeguarding long-term financial wellbeing. Participants received direct access to personalized literacy sessions and financial solutions spanning savings, investments, and risk protection.

Parallel to the community drive, Old Mutual underscored its commitment to digital transformation at the Bancassurance Association of Kenya (BAK) Conference held during the same week.

Speaking at the conference, Dr. Isaac Nzyoka, Managing Director of Old Mutual’s Digital Business Unit, showcased Thrive Connect. During his presentation, Dr. Nzyoka highlighted the pivotal role of innovation and digital ecosystems in advancing financial inclusion and empowering modern consumers with seamless financial control.

The Financial Wellness Drive is directly informed by data from the latest Old Mutual Financial Wellness Monitor. The index reveals a distinct paradox in the market: while a majority of Kenyans maintain an optimistic outlook regarding their financial future, their day-to-day reality is heavily challenged by the rising cost of living, high debt burdens, and unpredictable income streams.

With the Mombasa leg concluded, Old Mutual plans to scale the initiative to other regions across the country.