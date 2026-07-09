Visa Kenya & Disney brings ‘Moana’ live-action to Nairobi with an exclusive premiere

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The magic of Motunui officially arrived in Nairobi on Wednesday evening as Westgate Cinema played host to a dazzling, star-studded red carpet media screening of Disney’s highly anticipated Moana live-action reimagining.

The exclusive event, which ran from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM, was made possible through a powerhouse collaboration between Visa Kenya and The Walt Disney Company Africa. Selected guests and media personnel became the very first in Kenya to experience the breathtaking animated adventure brought to life on the big screen in spectacular 3D, ahead of its nationwide theatrical release on Friday, 10th July 2026.

While the visual splendor of Moana was the focal point of the evening, the underlying narrative of the night centered on how entertainment and modern finance intersect to reward Kenyan consumers. For Visa Kenya, the premiere served as a tangible proof point of their ongoing commitment to providing cardholders with exclusive, world-class entertainment experiences.

By partnering with Disney, Visa is actively transforming everyday commerce into curated, memorable lifestyle moments. When customers use their Visa cards, they are not just completing a transaction; they are unlocking seamless, secure payments with no additional charges, making everyday spending simpler, while simultaneously opening doors to exclusive cultural moments like the Moana premiere.

“Moana is a celebration of courage, discovery, and the connections that guide us through every journey. For Visa cardholders, this exclusive screening offers the opportunity to be among the first in Kenya to experience the next chapter of Moana,” said Sheila Changangu, Marketing Director, East Africa, Visa. “Through our continued collaboration with The Walt Disney Company Africa, Visa continues to turn everyday payments into access, and access into meaningful moments worth remembering.”

For audiences wondering what to expect from the new cinematic spectacle, the official synopsis promises an epic scale. In Moana, Disney’s live-action reimagining of the beloved Oscar nominated animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people.

The film was directed by Thomas Kail (Hamilton) and produced by a powerhouse lineup including Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Audiences can also look forward to an evocative auditory experience, featuring original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi, and Mark Mancina, alongside an original score composed by Mancina.

Where to watch across East Africa

Starting 10th July 2026, Moana will be screening in immersive 3D across participating cinemas. If you are planning a family outing or a movie night, here is where you can catch the voyage:

Kenya

Nairobi: Century Cinemax Garden City (IMAX), The Junction, Two Rivers, Sarit Centre; Westgate Cinema, Prestige Cinema, Anga Cinema Diamond Plaza and Panari Sky, Motion Cinema Greenspan Mall.

Eldoret: Rupa Cinema.

Kisumu: Mega Cinema.

Mombasa: Nyali Cinemax.

Uganda

Kampala: Century Cinemax Acacia Mall, Metroplex Mall, Arena Mall.

Entebbe: Nu Max Cinema.

Tanzania