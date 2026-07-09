Over 290,000 students placed as KUCCPS releases 2026 Higher Education results

Shares

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has officially released the placement results for the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates.

According to the Ministry of Education, a total of 980,535 students from the 2025 cohort were given the opportunity to apply for various programs across universities, national polytechnics, technical institutions, and specialized colleges.

Out of the eligible pool, 270,508 students attained the direct university entry requirement of a mean grade of C+ and above. While the Commission for University Education (CUE) had approved 327,150 available degree spaces, a total of 202,133 applicants were successfully placed into degree programs.

A total of 293,869 students have been placed across different tiers of higher education:

Degree Programs: 202,133 students

Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC): 28,246 students

Kenya Utalii College: 765 students

Secondary Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs): 875 students

Kenya School of Law (Diploma in Law/Paralegal Studies): 500 students

The placement service reiterated that student selections were strictly determined by merit, taking into account the applicants’ preferred choices, their overall KCSE performance, and the capacities available within the institutions.

The final results are the culmination of a rigorous multi-month application cycle designed to ensure all students found an appropriate academic pathway.

1. Application Portal Opens – April 17, 2026 KUCCPS officially opened the application system, allowing 2025 KCSE candidates to submit their initial selections for universities and TVET institutions. 2. First Application Window Closes – May 6, 2026 The initial window closed to allow the placement service to process the first round of entries and identify competitive overlaps. 3. First Course Revision – May 16 – May 22, 2026 The portal reopened for students who missed out on their first choices or targeted highly competitive programs to adjust their selections. 4. Second Course Revision – May 27 – May 31, 2026 A final revision window was provided to resolve remaining unplaced slots before final data processing.

KUCCPS has made the results accessible online, while also rolling out automated mobile alerts. If you are waiting to find out where you have been admitted, follow these steps:

1. Navigate to the Official Portal Open your web browser and visit the KUCCPS Student Portal. 2. Enter Your Login Credentials In the login window, enter your KCSE Index Number as your username, and specify 2025 as the examination year. 3. Input Your Password Use your Birth Certificate Number (or your KCSE Primary School Index Number, depending on how you initially registered) as your secure password. 4. View Your Admission Details Once logged in, look directly at the main applicant dashboard. A formal notification display will clearly show the Institution and the specific Course you have been allocated.

KUCCPS uploads batches progressively so continue refreshing the portal periodically if you don’t find your results. Additionally, look out for an official SMS notification on your registered mobile number. Ensure your phone has “promotional messages” enabled so the text isn’t automatically blocked by your network provider.

The 2025 KCSE cycle saw an overall enrollment surge. A total of 993,226 candidates sat the examinations, a 3.19% increase from the previous year. Top-tier performance also saw a boost, with 1,932 candidates scoring straight A’s compared to 1,693 in 2024.

Now that placement is complete, the focus shifts to financial planning. Students requiring financial aid can begin preparing their applications on the Higher Education Funding portal.

Under the current government funding model: