CMA licenses Finaltus, ILM, Saffron & Power in expansion of Kenya’s financial markets.

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The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has announced that it has granted operational licenses to four new market entrants.

The new licenses span diverse sectors including investment advisory, Shariah-compliant real estate management, agricultural commodity brokerage, and fintech intermediation.

This multi-sectoral expansion aligns with the CMA’s ongoing strategic push to enhance market depth, foster product diversification, and democratize investment access for everyone from retail day-savers to high-net-worth diaspora investors.

The first wave of approvals introduces heavily specialized players into the corporate and real estate landscapes.

Finaltus Limited has secured an Investment Adviser license. Already established in Nairobi with a expanding footprint across several African markets, Finaltus is positioned to offer bespoke corporate finance and due diligence advisory. Notably, the firm will focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria and cross-border transactions, bridging local growth with global sustainability frameworks in line with Kenya’s Vision 2030.

Istithmaar Lulu Maknoon Limited (ILM) enters the fray as a newly licensed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Manager. Operating strictly as a Shariah-compliant vehicle, ILM fills a crucial market niche. The firm is authorized to raise, manage, and deploy capital into Islamic finance-aligned real estate projects and private equity funds, expanding ethical investment alternatives in the country.

The regulator is also utilizing its oversight to back critical national economic reforms, particularly in the agricultural sector, while simultaneously embracing digitized wealth management.

Saffron Coffee Marketers Limited was granted a Coffee Broker license. This move directly supports ongoing national coffee sector reforms, empowering a local private entity to deliver targeted brokerage services to coffee estate farmers based in Embu County.

Frictionless Enterprises Limited (trading as Power) marks a successful transition from tech concept to fully recognized financial infrastructure. Having successfully graduated from the CMA Regulatory Sandbox, Power has been granted an Intermediary Service Platform Provider (ISPP) license. The company utilizes secure APIs to link corporate payrolls directly to regulated Fund Managers. With this formal license, Power will scale its Save module, enabling ordinary employees to automatically route earnings seamlessly into regulated Money Market Funds.

While the expansion signals a vibrant era for Kenyan finance, CMA Chief Executive Officer FCPA Wyckliffe Shamiah coupled the announcement with a firm reminder on market discipline. “The entry and expansion of these intermediaries will contribute to increased market depth, improved product diversity, enhanced investor choice, and strengthened confidence in Kenya’s capital markets,” Shamiah noted.

However, the CEO stressed that growth cannot come at the expense of stability. The Authority has explicitly urged the public to protect their wealth by investing only through certified, licensed intermediaries. Furthermore, Shamiah issued a stern warning to both new and existing licensees regarding their ongoing legal obligations. The CMA expects unwavering compliance across several key operational pillars: