Absa Special Fund among new unit trusts & sub-funds approved by CMA

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The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has announced the registration of two new umbrella unit trust schemes alongside several additional sub-funds across four existing schemes.

This initiative aims provides Kenyan investors with access to a more robust, diversified pool of savings options. They range from local shilling money market products to sophisticated multi-currency and multi-asset special funds.

Among the newly approvals is the Cinemark Unit Trust Fund, promoted by Cinemark Investment Bank Limited. This scheme enters the market with a versatile lineup of seven sub-funds designed to capture various risk appetites:

The Cinemark KES Money Market Fund

The Cinemark KES and USD Fixed Income Funds

The Cinemark KES and USD Special Fixed Income Funds

The Cinemark KES and USD Multi-Asset Special Funds

Joining it is the Karsis Unit Trust Scheme, backed by Karsis Asset Managers Limited. Karsis is making an expansive entry with twelve distinct sub-funds spanning money markets, fixed income, multi-asset special funds, and private-debt special fund strategies. Crucially, these portfolios will operate under a single umbrella structure, offering multi-currency flexibility across Kenya Shillings (KES), US Dollars (USD), Euros (EUR), and Sterling (GBP) denominations.

CMA has also approved new sub-funds under four established schemes already active in the market:

Absa Asset Management Limited: Has registered the Absa Global Multi-Asset Special Fund in both USD and KES options under the existing Absa Unit Trust Funds.

in both USD and KES options under the existing Absa Unit Trust Funds. Dry Associates Investment Bank Limited: Is expanding its multi-currency ecosystem with the introduction of the Dry Associates Euro Special Fixed Income Fund and the Dry Associates Sterling Special Fixed Income Fund under the Dry Associates Unit Trust.

and the under the Dry Associates Unit Trust. Madison Investment Managers Limited: Has added the Madison USD Fixed Income Special Fund as an additional sub-fund under the Madison Unit Trust Scheme.

as an additional sub-fund under the Madison Unit Trust Scheme. Tradiam Investments Services Limited: Received the nod for two new sub-funds: the Tradiam Fixed Income Fund (KES) and the Tradiam Fixed Income Fund (USD).

According to the CMA, these registrations are expected to significantly enhance market depth, drive product diversity, and reinforce overall investor confidence within Kenya’s capital markets.