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Maize flour and wheat flour sit side-by-side on supermarket shelves, and they might look quite similar when you pour them out. However, inside the factory, millers treat these two grains very differently because of where they come from and how they grow.

Maize requires a lot of close attention because it easily catches natural toxins like aflatoxin while growing in the field. Because of this, maize processing relies heavily on lab checks. Millers must carefully balance local Kenyan harvests with regional imports, like maize coming in from Tanzania. Every batch must be ground down and chemically tested at the lab before it can be used.

Processing wheat is operationally easier in one specific way: wheat crops are not routinely subject to strict pre-offload aflatoxin testing. Instead of looking for hidden chemical toxins, the main focus for wheat is physical cleaning.

Most of the wheat used by Kenyan millers comes from overseas, especially from Russia, which is a global giant that produces around 80 million tons of wheat every year. Because this wheat travels thousands of miles on large ships, it can pick up dirt and debris along the way. When it reaches the mill, automated machines run specialized checks to clean out wheat’s own specific brand of impurities—such as straw, chaff, dust, and wild seeds.

A quick comparison

Grain Where it comes from Main challenge at the mill Maize Local Kenyan farms and Tanzania Testing for chemical toxins (Aflatoxin) Wheat Global imports (like Russia’s 80-million-ton harvest) Cleaning out physical dirt, straw, and wild seeds

By understanding these differences, modern mills can adjust their automated lines to make sure both local maize and imported wheat are turned into clean, high-quality flour.

Knowing where our food comes from helps us understand what makes it safe. This awareness is driven by the Cereal Millers Association (CMA), which has launched the Chagua Safe. Chagua Smart campaign. This national public awareness campaign aims to empower Kenyan families to make informed, safe, and nutritious food choices.