Jubilee Health expands Lipa Pole Pole allowing customers to pay in 10 instalments

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Jubilee Health Insurance has launched an expansion of its instalment-based premium payment model. The initiative, dubbed Linda Afya Leo – Lipa Pole Pole, transitions health insurance into a manageable monthly micro-payment.

Under the revamped Lipa Pole Pole program, Jubilee is turning this traditional model on its head. Customers can now activate their health cover immediately upon making their first payment, splitting the remaining premium balance across up to 10 monthly instalments.

“Many Kenyans remain uninsured not because they do not value health insurance, but because cover is often seen as expensive and complex,” noted Njeri Jomo, Chief Executive Officer of Jubilee Health Insurance. “This is about much more than changing how customers pay. It’s about changing how customers access health insurance.”

The campaign specifically zeroes in on individuals, families, first-time insurance buyers, and growing businesses with between 3 and 50 employees.

To cater to varying economic capacities, Jubilee has structured the plans across multiple tiers:

Coverage Tier Starting Monthly Premium Inpatient Benefits Outpatient Benefits Starter Plan From Ksh. 3,256 / month Ksh. 200,000 Ksh. 40,000 Premium Tiers Scaled accordingly Up to Ksh. 10 Million Comprehensive

The rollout kicks off in Nairobi via the Afya Mtaani initiative, deployment of dedicated health advisors directly into local communities and business hubs, before scaling nationwide.

How to enrol

Interested individuals and small business owners can access the Lipa Pole Pole plans through digital and offline channels: