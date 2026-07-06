How to save thousands in money transfer fees with I&M Bank

Shares

For the average Kenyan, the day-to-day cost of living isn’t just driven by the price of groceries, fuel, or rent, it is also quietly inflated by the invisible premium we pay just to move our own money.

Sending cash to a parent upcountry, topping up a mobile wallet for quick bill payments, or sending money to a friend all come with a standard penalty: bank-to-mobile transaction fees. It’s an everyday reality that many have simply accepted as the cost of living in a digital society.

However, I&M Bank’s Ni Sare (It’s Free) initiative has completely rewritten this script. While much of the buzz around the campaign focuses on small businesses, its impact on the personal finances of individual consumers is profound. By entirely eliminating fees for bank-to-mobile money transfers, I&M is doing more than just simplifying banking, they are handing individuals a practical tool to optimize their personal wealth.

It is easy to dismiss a transaction fee when it’s just a double-digit number on a screen. But personal finance is a game of aggregates.

Consider the average smartphone user who transfers money from their bank account to their mobile wallet just a few times a week to handle utilities, commuter expenses, and casual shopping.

The Math: A few individual transfer fees can easily accumulate to KSh 500 or KSh 1,000 every single month.

The Annual Picture: Over the course of a year, that is KSh 6,000 to KSh 12,000 literally vanishing into thin air just for the permission to access your own money.

By declaring that bank-to-mobile transfers are completely free, I&M Bank effectively stops this financial bleed.

The true magic of the Ni Sare initiative isn’t just the satisfaction of seeing a KSh 0.00 fee notification; it is the opportunity cost of the money you keep. Because those transaction fees stay right where they belong, in your pocket, that cash can be intentionally redirected into financial vehicles that actually work for you.

Here is how those saved shillings can be put to better use: