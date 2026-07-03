South Africa makes online traveller declarations mandatory from July 1

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Starting Wednesday, July 1, 2026, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) has officially made its online traveler declaration system mandatory for anyone entering or departing the country.

The requirement is part of the South African Traveller Management System (SATMS), a digital travel pass initiative that was first introduced as a voluntary pilot program at major airports in 2022. It has since expanded across all sea, land, and rail ports, and has now transitioned into a legally binding step for cross-border travel.

The new mandate applies broadly to nearly all inbound and outbound travelers. This includes:

South African citizens

Permanent residents

Foreign visitors and tourists

Individuals traveling by air, land, sea, or rail

Parents, legal guardians, or companions must complete the digital forms on behalf of minors or anyone else incapable of filling out the declaration themselves.

Only a few groups are excluded from the online requirement:

Transit Passengers: Air and sea travelers who are only transiting through South Africa and remain within designated airport or port transit areas.

Paper Exceptions: A very narrow group of individuals who qualify for limited paper-based filing due to specific, exceptional circumstances.

Travelers must submit their online forms no more than 24 hours before departure from their origin country. For multi-stop itineraries heading into South Africa, the declaration must be logged within the 24-hour window prior to boarding the final leg of the journey to South Africa.

To complete the process successfully, you will need to provide:

Passport or travel document information Specific flight or travel details Contact information Details of any traveling companions (if applicable) Comprehensive disclosures of goods, cash, or negotiable instruments

While ordinary personal effects intended for individual use do not need to be listed, travelers must declare any items that exceed standard duty-free limits or require specific customs attention. SARS has outlined the current duty-free limits per individual:

Up to R5,000: Goods within this value can be brought into the country without paying duty or VAT.

R5,001 to R25,000: Additional items falling into this range may be permitted but will likely face duty and VAT charges.

Above R25,000: Regular customs duties and VAT will apply to the total value.

Note: These allowances are valid only once per individual within a 30-day period and do not apply to anyone returning to South Africa after an absence of less than 48 hours.

Coinciding with the mandatory rollout, President Cyril Ramaphosa has enacted Section 30 of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA).

As a result, both local and international travelers carrying cash, currency, or bearer negotiable instruments valued at R100,000 or more must formally declare it via the SATMS portal. SARS will securely share these records directly with the Financial Intelligence Centre.

Once you submit your digital declaration, SARS will issue a confirmation message containing instructions on what to do upon arrival or departure.

Travellers are required to save this confirmation on their mobile device or keep a printed copy on hand to present to border agents and to follow corresponding signage at the port.

If a traveller cannot access the online system due to internet connectivity issues, technical bugs, or a system outage, they can seek help directly at the port via self-service kiosks or from a customs official. Paper forms will remain an absolute last resort reserved for emergency situations.