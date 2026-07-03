Practical tips, for keeping food safe at home, that every family can use

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Modern milling factories use automated machines, enclosed systems, and strict triple-lab testing to ensure the flour you buy is clean, healthy, and full of vitamins. But once you pick up a packet of maize or wheat flour from the shop shelf, the job of keeping that food safe moves into your kitchen.

To help protect your family, millers share practical, everyday tips on how to handle, store, and choose your food properly.

1. Always check the factory stamp

Before you put a bag of flour into your shopping basket, take a close look at the packaging. Modern millers use high-speed printers to tag every single bag with an explicit expiry date, the exact time it was packaged, and a unique batch code.

Look for the details: Never buy a bag missing its batch code or expiry date.

Check the bag’s condition: Avoid packets that are torn, stained, or feel damp.

Why it matters: This timestamping is a built-in safety tracking system. If a product issue ever happens down the line, that batch code allows the mill and the government to instantly track and recall the exact flour affected.

2. Keeping Aflatoxin away

Inside the mill, grain is stored in giant silos that carefully control temperature and moisture. At home, you need to copy this process on a smaller scale. Natural toxins like aflatoxin thrive in damp, warm conditions.

Keep it dry: Store your flour in a cool, dark, and completely dry cupboard away from the cooker or sink.

Use airtight containers: Once you open a paper bag of flour, pour it into a clean plastic or glass container with a tight lid. This keeps moisture and pests out.

Watch your utensils: Never use a wet cup, damp hands, or a wet spoon to scoop flour out of the container. A single drop of water can cause mold to grow inside the jar.

3. Practice the “first in, first out” rule

It can be tempting to top up your flour container by pouring a new bag directly over the old flour left at the bottom. Millers advise against this.

Finish the old stock first: Always use up your older flour completely before opening a new bag.

Clean between refills: Wash and completely dry your storage container before pouring in a fresh batch of flour. This stops old flour dust from spoiling the new supply.

4. Protect your fortified goodness

The vitamins and minerals (like iron and zinc) added automatically by the millers are highly sensitive to the environment. Do not store your flour on open countertops where sunlight hits it directly, as strong light and heat can destroy vital nutrients over time.

Taking these simple steps at home ensures that the food on your plate remains as safe and nutritious as it was when it left the factory gates. This awareness is driven by the Cereal Millers Association (CMA), which has launched the Chagua Safe. Chagua Smart campaign. This national public awareness campaign aims to empower Kenyan families to make informed, safe, and nutritious food choices.