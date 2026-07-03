King Kaka makes creative return with launch of new album ‘Year of the Pen’

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King Kaka has officially released his highly anticipated album, Year of the Pen. The new 13 track album is available now across all digital streaming platforms.

For King Kaka, this album represents a profound personal and artistic evolution. “Growth is a beautiful thing because you get to experience different versions of yourself,” King Kaka shares, reflecting on the album’s creative direction. “With this album, I wanted people to hear that I am back to business differently, from the writing, to the delivery, to the visuals, to the message. This is the year of the pen.”

Year of the Pen serves as a multi-dimensional journey through motivation, heartbreak, street reality, and pure celebration.

The album rollout kicked off with the track Braggadocious (featuring Iyanii), which reminded listeners of King Kaka’s foundational rap authority.

Contrastingly, the official release is led by the focus track Naling’i Yo featuring Okello Max, with the music video set to drop later today. Translating to I love you, the track is a lush, romantic Afro-fusion record. Blending Lingala, French, Luo, and R&B with trap and rumba influences, it highlights the album’s softer, pan-African sensibilities.

The Complete Tracklist