Diageo appoints John Musunga as MD for Africa to fuel regional growth

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Global beverage giant Diageo has officially appointed John Musunga as its new Managing Director for Africa, effective July 1, 2026. As part of the appointment, Musunga is relocating from London to Nairobi.

Musunga brings a wealth of institutional knowledge and a highly successful track record to his new role. He is uniquely qualified to steer Diageo’s pan-African ambitions, having already managed some of the company’s most complex and high-performing business units.

Career milestones at Diageo

Managing Director, South, West, and Central Africa: In his most recent role, Musunga successfully steered business operations across a sprawling portfolio of over 30 diverse markets.

CEO and Managing Director, Guinness Nigeria: He previously led this flagship market, navigating macroeconomic headwinds while driving brand equity and operational excellence.

Managing Director, Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL): Musunga initially joined Diageo in 2021, taking the reins at KBL and delivering strong commercial results that set the stage for his rapid ascent within the company.

Before making his mark in the total beverage alcohol sector, Musunga built a formidable reputation in the healthcare industry. He previously held several senior global and regional roles at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), gaining invaluable cross-continental experience across Africa, Europe, and Asia.

He arrives in Nairobi as the Diageo-Asahi deal to acquire EABL super marinates. The deal is the largest merger and acquisition (M&A) transaction in East African history. The core details of the transaction include: