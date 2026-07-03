All you need to know about the US$1.25 billion World Bank loan to Kenya

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Kenya has successfully unlocked a massive US$1.25 billion (Kes 161.86 billion) financing package from the World bank.

The multi-layered financing package aligns precisely with Kenya’s current fiscal planning and is structured to address both immediate budgetary needs and long-term development goals:

1. Development Policy Operation (DPO) VII

Living up to the expectations of the 2025/26 borrowing plan, the DPO VII has come in at the pencilled-in US$750.0 million (Kes 97.12 billion). This funding is split into two distinct facilities:

IDA Credit: US$410.0 million

IBRD Credit: US$340.0 million

2. Sustainability-Linked Loan (SLL)

Augmenting the DPO VII is an additional US$500.0 million (Kes 64.74 billion) facility. Under this agreement, the Government of Kenya (GOK) has committed to linking its borrowing costs directly to verifiable sustainability targets, specifically deforestation reduction and expanding rural energy access.

Proceeds from the US$500.0 million Sustainability-Linked Loan are strictly earmarked for two high-priority areas: retiring expensive existing debt and providing vital budget support.

This announcement comes hot on the heels of another major financial win. Just nine days prior, Kenya unlocked a JP¥ 25.0 billion (Ksh. 22.0 billion) Samurai Loan. Together, these back-to-back inflows heavily bolster the country’s external position.

The market can expect a significant uplift in Kenya’s foreign exchange reserves. Prior to this funding, reserves stood at a healthy US$13.24 billion, representing 5.6 months of import cover. The incoming World Bank liquidity will push these buffers even higher, offering a strong shield against external shocks and stabilizing the local currency.

The National Treasury’s publication of the country’s Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework was clearly a pre-arranged “prior action” required to seal the deal with the World Bank.

The World Bank has explicitly singled out three critical Public Finance Management (PFM) reform priorities that Kenya must pursue: