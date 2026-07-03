Absa Bank Kenya appoints Diana Mwaniki as acting Chief Financial Officer

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Following a major leadership realignment at the top tier of its management, Absa Bank Kenya PLC has announced the appointment of Diana Mwaniki as the acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective July 1, 2026, pending regulatory approval.

The appointment comes on the heels of the bank’s recent transition announcement, where the incumbent CFO, Yusuf Omari, was elevated to Interim Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer following the resignation of Abdi Mohamed.

Ms. Mwaniki transitions into the acting CFO role from her position as the Bank’s Head of Financial Decision Support, a role she has held since joining Absa in September 2022. In her new capacity, she will take charge of the bank’s finance function, providing strategic oversight and financial leadership as Absa pushes forward with its market growth strategy.

Mwaniki is a seasoned finance executive with more than 17 years of experience in the financial services sector. She has built a strong reputation in financial strategy, performance management, governance, internal controls, and risk management.

Prior to her tenure at Absa, she held several senior finance leadership roles within the wider banking sector. In those positions, she was instrumental in:

Strengthening financial controls and institutional governance frameworks.

Driving effective financial oversight.

Supporting operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and robust risk management practices.

Academic and professional profile

Ms. Mwaniki holds an impressive academic and professional portfolio that reinforces her readiness for the C-suite: