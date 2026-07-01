Paloma Fernandes among 5 Kenyan women nominated for FAO’s 2026 Global 100 Women Heroines list

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Five outstanding Kenyan women have been nominated for the Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) 100 Women Heroines of 2026, an honor that celebrates female leaders transforming global food and agricultural systems.

This prestigious recognition is a key part of the United Nations’ International Year of the Woman Farmer (IYWF) 2026, an initiative dedicated to highlighting the critical, yet often undervalued, role women play in the global agrifood sector.

The five nominees are:

Paloma Fernandes: Chief Executive Officer of the Cereal Millers Association.

Jane Maigua: CEO of Exotic EPZ and the immediate former chairperson of the Macadamia Nuts Association of Kenya.

Zipporah Gitonga: Representative from Mazao Na Afya Agrochemicals.

Wanjiru Kamau-Rutenberg: Africa Managing Director at the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT/CGIAR.

Sheila Komen-Keino: CEO of Sustain Africa.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, this nomination highlights Kenya’s leading role in advancing agricultural innovation across Africa. The Ministry noted that these women are being honored for their exceptional leadership in strengthening agricultural value chains, empowering local farmers, and championing continental food security. The recognition also positions them as vital inspirations for the next generation of women stepping into the agricultural sector.

The 100 Women Heroines initiative, introduced during the 39th FAO Regional Conference in Brasília, aims to do more than just celebrate achievements. It was created to draw global attention to the systemic inequalities women in agriculture face every day.

Despite making up a massive portion of the agrifood workforce, especially in marketing and food processing, women still face disproportionate hurdles when trying to access land, funding, new technologies, and a seat at the decision-making table. By championing initiatives like this one, the UN hopes to encourage governments and private partners to implement policies and investments that will finally close the gender gap in agriculture.