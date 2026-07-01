KRU’s 2026 National 7s circuit calendar to begin on July 25

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Rugby fans across the country can officially start planning their road trips. The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has formally released the dates and venues for the 2026 National 7s Circuit, locking in a thrilling lineup of local action that spans from late July through October.

This year’s circuit promises high-octane sporting drama, fierce local rivalries, and the iconic festival atmosphere that makes Kenyan rugby weekends legendary.

The 2026 national 7s circuit schedule

The action kicks off in the rugby bedrock of Nakuru before crisscrossing the country through the lakeside, the coast, and Eastern Kenya, finally culminating in the capital city.

Event Dates Location / Venue Prinsloo 7s 25th & 26th July Nakuru Dala 7s 1st & 2nd August Kisumu Kabeberi 7s 15th & 16th August Pangani Driftwood 7s 22nd & 23rd August Mombasa Embu 7s 5th & 6th September Embu Christie 7s 12th & 13th September RFUEA Grounds, Nairobi Safari 7s 9th – 11th October Nairobi

The season opens with a bang at the Prinsloo 7s in Nakuru, a traditional powerhouse for local talent. Fans will barely have time to catch their breath before heading west to Kisumu for the Dala 7s just a week later. August wraps up with the beloved coastal pilgrimage to Mombasa for the Driftwood 7s, ensuring the perfect blend of sand, scrum, and celebration.

September sees the circuit move to the iconic RFUEA Grounds for the historic Christie 7s, following a highly anticipated stopover in Embu. These legs will be crucial for teams looking to solidify their standings at the top of the leaderboard.

Saving the biggest for last, the Safari 7s returns as a three-day extravaganza from October 9th to 11th in Nairobi. Serving as the crown jewel of the calendar, it will bring together top-tier local clubs and elite international invitational sides to close out the 2026 season in style.

With local clubs already deep in pre-season training, the race for the national title is officially on. Grab your jerseys, rally your squad, and get ready for an unforgettable season of Kenyan rugby.