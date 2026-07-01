Inside Kenya’s crisis of state abductions and police violence

Shares

The foundational bond between law enforcement and the public relies entirely on trust. When that trust is shattered by systemic issues, such as excessive force, unlawful killings, and the intimidation of citizens during protests and arrests, it leaves deep, lasting scars on communities. In recent weeks, a culture of impunity within certain law enforcement agencies has sparked a critical global conversation about the urgent need for institutional transparency, legal accountability, and structural reform.

The crisis has deepened with grave human rights violations documented by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) following the June 25, 2026 protests, which marked the second anniversary of the 2024 Gen Z protests. KNCHR has raised the alarm over a pattern of state intimidation, highlighting a disturbing rise in enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, and torture orchestrated by security forces.

According to a KNCHR press statement, the commission documented multiple incidents of police forcibly disappearing peaceful protestors. Outside Parliament, six individuals, Boniface Mulinge Muteti, Elisha Ochieng Alam, Collins Otieno, Fredrick Ojiro, Christine Alubengo, and Michael Ngige, were bundled into a police truck on live television, yet police denied holding them, leaving families unable to trace them at any station.

Other citizens, such as Davis Lichuma, were found days later traumatized and hospitalized, while reports continue to emerge of individuals like Macmillan Kiarie, Michael Oloo, Peter Mbogo, and Abdilaziz Duba being abducted by security agencies or individuals believed to be police. The threat has even reached the press, highlighted by the near-abduction of an Associate Editor with the Standard Media Group.

The clampdown on basic freedoms extended far beyond disappearances:

Arbitrary Mass Arrests: KNCHR documented the detention of 361 individuals across multiple counties, including 18 Human Rights Defenders and two freelance journalists arrested while lawfully covering the demonstrations.

Torture and Violence: Extreme brutality was meted out by police, including the assault of James Mungai, a person with a disability protesting peacefully in Nakuru, and the shooting of Ben Kamiti in Naivasha.

Restricting Freedom of Movement: Despite government assurances that business would proceed as usual, extensive police barricades cut off access to major roads and Central Business Districts across counties like Nairobi, Nakuru, and Nyeri.

Unmarked and Unidentified Forces: In direct violation of a court order requiring officers to wear official uniforms and remain identifiable, numerous hooded and plain-clothed officers operated from unmarked vehicles, including concealed Subaru vehicles, in areas like Githurai, Kitengela, and Ruiru.

Advocates, legal experts, and policymakers emphasize that ending systemic misconduct requires a multi-faceted approach. Rather than relying on superficial fixes, meaningful change must focus on four key pillars: