How to replace your KCPE & KCSE certificates online

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The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has officially launched a new digital e-Certificate platform, allowing former Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates to securely download and verify their academic certificates online.

This digital shift marks a major departure from the traditional paper-based system, offering millions of alumni a convenient way to retrieve lost or replacement credentials without having to physically visit KNEC offices or their former schools. The platform is available for national examinations sat from 1989 to date.

Below is a detailed guide on how the system works, the registration process, fees, and the advanced security features embedded within the portal.

How to download your KCPE or KCSE certificate online

To use the new service, applicants must go through a secure registration and identification process on the official KNEC e-Certificate platform:

1. Registration

a. Visit the official KNEC website and navigate to the E-Certificate website.

b. Click on the Sign Up / Register option.

c. Select your account type:

Applicant (Student/Alumni): For individuals accessing their own certificates.

Verifier Organization: For employers, universities, and professional bodies seeking to verify candidates’ credentials.

d. Input your full name and a valid email address, then click “Send OTP.”

e. Enter the six-digit One-Time Password (OTP) sent to your email to complete registration. (Note: The OTP expires within 10 minutes).

2. Profile verification

Once logged in, complete your profile by providing personal details, including your National ID number, date of birth, and phone number.

The platform automatically validates this information via the Integrated Population Registration System (IPRS) to ensure accurate matching of identity records before granting access.

3. Certificate retrieval & fee payment

To generate your digital certificate, enter your Examination Index Number, select the exam type (KCPE or KCSE), and the year you sat the examination.

A certificate generation fee of Ksh. 1,200 (excluding statutory VAT and standard eCitizen convenience charges) is required. Payment can be processed instantly through eCitizen-integrated digital channels, such as M-Pesa or debit/credit cards.

4. Download the document

Upon successful payment confirmation, the system generates a secure, digitally signed PDF copy of your certificate. The document is available for instant download.

Important limitations to note