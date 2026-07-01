How Kenyan millers use modern labs to keep your food safe & Aflatoxin free

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Behind the scenes at a modern flour mill, there is a very important room called the Quality Control Centre. This is the mill’s internal laboratory. Its main job is to test both the raw grain that arrives at the factory and the finished flour before it goes to the shops. The team here works under very strict safety rules to make sure our food is clean and healthy.

When a truck full of maize arrives, whether from local Kenyan farms or across the border from Tanzania, it cannot just offload its cargo. First, the lab team must test it using a clear step-by-step method:

Grinding the Sample: Lab technicians take a small sample of the maize from the truck and grind it up first into a fine powder.

Adding the Testing Chemical: They add a specific chemical, like methanol, to the ground grain. This chemical helps extract any hidden toxins.

Chemical Analysis: They run a detailed analysis on the mixture to check for aflatoxin.

In farming, it is impossible for aflatoxin levels to be absolute zero because of natural moisture and soil conditions. However, there are strict laws about how much is safe. After the lab gets the analysis results, they make a simple choice: if the aflatoxin is within the safe, allowable amount, they go ahead and accept the consignment. If it is too high, the entire truck is rejected and sent away to prevent any contamination.

Testing does not stop at the gate. The lab team continuously tests the grain at every single step of the process—checking it while it is being washed, cleaned, and ground.

Once the flour is completely finished and packaged, they use a Triple-Lab Testing Protocol to be absolutely certain it is safe. A sample of the finished product is brought into the mill’s own lab, while duplicate samples are sent to the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and another independent lab.

This careful testing process is part of a larger effort to protect Kenyan consumers. This awareness is driven by the Cereal Millers Association (CMA), which has launched the Chagua Safe. Chagua Smart campaign. This national public awareness campaign aims at empowering Kenyan families to make informed, safe, and nutritious food choices.

The Cereal Millers Association (CMA) is a main industry group that represents Kenya’s largest commercial grain milling companies. Its members produce most of the country’s maize and wheat flour.