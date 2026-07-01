Four insurance companies that offer golf insurance in Kenya

For avid golfers, a day on the course represents the perfect blend of sport, networking, and leisure. However, the golf course is not without its unique hazards. From expensive graphite clubs snap-breaking on a swing to a stray slice hitting an unsuspecting caddie, or the unexpected financial punishment of having to buy a round of drinks for the whole club house after hitting a hole-in-on, golfing comes with real financial risks.
To mitigate these risks, several major insurers in Kenya offer specialized Golfers Insurance packages:.
1. ICEA LION Golf Insurance
ICEA LION’s Golf Insurance is highly structured, offering amateur golfers four distinct tiers (Options A through D) tailored to their budget and the total value of their equipment.
Features
- Golf Equipment: Covered on a New for Old basis. If your clubs, bags, or trolleys are stolen, lost, or damaged, they are replaced without depreciation penalties.
- Personal Effects: Protects your personal items (apparel and gear) against theft or damage while inside the clubhouse, up to a limit of Ksh. 5,000 per single article.
- Third-Party & Personal Liability: Covers your legal liabilities and the medical costs if you accidentally injure another player or damage third-party property on the course.
- Personal Accident: Provides compensation for death, permanent total disability (PTD), or temporary total disability (TTD) resulting from a golf-course accident, applicable for policyholders up to 80 years old.
- Caddie Protection: Uniquely includes a reimbursement tier specifically for medical expenses incurred by a caddie accompanying the policyholder who gets injured on the course.
- Hole-in-One Prize: Covers the celebratory bar bill if you achieve the ultimate golf milestone during an official Club Competition.
Premium & benefit tiers (Ksh)
|Cover Item
|Option A
|Option B
|Option C
|Option D
|Golfing Equipment
|100,000
|200,000
|300,000
|500,000
|Personal Effects
|10,000
|25,000
|30,000
|50,000
|Hole-in-One
|20,000
|50,000
|75,000
|100,000
|Personal Accident
|500,000
|500,000
|750,000
|1,000,000
|Personal Liability
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,500,000
|Medical Expenses (Principle)
|100,000
|100,000
|150,000
|200,000
|Medical Expenses (Caddies)
|10,000
|15,000
|20,000
|30,000
|Third Party Liability
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,200,000
|1,500,000
|ANNUAL PREMIUM (Incl. Taxes)
|2,560
|5,030
|7,581
|9,590
2. APA Insurance
APA Insurance offers a comprehensive All Risks structure for golfers. Their policy splits cleanly into sections focusing heavily on geographic flexibility and specific claims protocol:
- Equipment & Effects: Covers golf clubs, bags, and non-motorized trolleys not just at the course, but also while in transit to and from any golf club premises. Clubhouse personal effects are covered against fire, burglary, and larceny.
- Third-Party Liability: Standard cover capped up to Ksh. 1,000,000 for bodily injury to non-household members and property damage.
- Hole-In-One Protocol: Offers a fixed Ksh. 20,000 reimbursement for the 19th-hole bar bill. However, APA strictly requires the feat to be witnessed by at least one club member and backed by a signed statement from the Club Secretary.
3. GA Insurance
GA Insurance provides a highly competitive package focused on maintaining the premium value of a player’s gear.
- True Purchase Price Replacement: GA’s equipment cover guarantees that in the event of a valid claim, you receive new equipment at its original purchase price, regardless of how old the damaged or stolen clubs are.
- Standard Protections: It rounds out its core package with standard Personal Liability protection, Personal Accident compensation, and a traditional Hole-In-One bar bill payout.
4. Britam
Britam approaches this market with two distinct flavors depending on how multi-faceted your active lifestyle is:
- Premier Golfers’ Insurance: A unique, tailor-made comprehensive package specifically designed to match the risk profile and lifestyle demands of the modern Kenyan golfer.
- Sportsman Insurance: For those who play golf but also engage in other sports, Britam offers a broader Sportsman policy. It covers the loss or damage of general sports equipment and personal effects, and can be easily extended to cover third-party liability and medical expenses across any sports arena.