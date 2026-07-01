Four insurance companies that offer golf insurance in Kenya

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For avid golfers, a day on the course represents the perfect blend of sport, networking, and leisure. However, the golf course is not without its unique hazards. From expensive graphite clubs snap-breaking on a swing to a stray slice hitting an unsuspecting caddie, or the unexpected financial punishment of having to buy a round of drinks for the whole club house after hitting a hole-in-on, golfing comes with real financial risks.

To mitigate these risks, several major insurers in Kenya offer specialized Golfers Insurance packages:.

1. ICEA LION Golf Insurance

ICEA LION’s Golf Insurance is highly structured, offering amateur golfers four distinct tiers (Options A through D) tailored to their budget and the total value of their equipment.

Features

Golf Equipment: Covered on a New for Old basis. If your clubs, bags, or trolleys are stolen, lost, or damaged, they are replaced without depreciation penalties.

If your clubs, bags, or trolleys are stolen, lost, or damaged, they are replaced without depreciation penalties. Personal Effects: Protects your personal items (apparel and gear) against theft or damage while inside the clubhouse, up to a limit of Ksh. 5,000 per single article.

Third-Party & Personal Liability: Covers your legal liabilities and the medical costs if you accidentally injure another player or damage third-party property on the course.

Personal Accident: Provides compensation for death, permanent total disability (PTD), or temporary total disability (TTD) resulting from a golf-course accident, applicable for policyholders up to 80 years old.

Caddie Protection: Uniquely includes a reimbursement tier specifically for medical expenses incurred by a caddie accompanying the policyholder who gets injured on the course.

Hole-in-One Prize: Covers the celebratory bar bill if you achieve the ultimate golf milestone during an official Club Competition.

Premium & benefit tiers (Ksh)

Cover Item Option A Option B Option C Option D Golfing Equipment 100,000 200,000 300,000 500,000 Personal Effects 10,000 25,000 30,000 50,000 Hole-in-One 20,000 50,000 75,000 100,000 Personal Accident 500,000 500,000 750,000 1,000,000 Personal Liability 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,500,000 Medical Expenses (Principle) 100,000 100,000 150,000 200,000 Medical Expenses (Caddies) 10,000 15,000 20,000 30,000 Third Party Liability 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,200,000 1,500,000 ANNUAL PREMIUM (Incl. Taxes) 2,560 5,030 7,581 9,590

2. APA Insurance

APA Insurance offers a comprehensive All Risks structure for golfers. Their policy splits cleanly into sections focusing heavily on geographic flexibility and specific claims protocol:

Equipment & Effects: Covers golf clubs, bags, and non-motorized trolleys not just at the course, but also while in transit to and from any golf club premises. Clubhouse personal effects are covered against fire, burglary, and larceny.

Third-Party Liability: Standard cover capped up to Ksh. 1,000,000 for bodily injury to non-household members and property damage.

Hole-In-One Protocol: Offers a fixed Ksh. 20,000 reimbursement for the 19th-hole bar bill. However, APA strictly requires the feat to be witnessed by at least one club member and backed by a signed statement from the Club Secretary.

3. GA Insurance

GA Insurance provides a highly competitive package focused on maintaining the premium value of a player’s gear.

True Purchase Price Replacement: GA’s equipment cover guarantees that in the event of a valid claim, you receive new equipment at its original purchase price, regardless of how old the damaged or stolen clubs are.

Standard Protections: It rounds out its core package with standard Personal Liability protection, Personal Accident compensation, and a traditional Hole-In-One bar bill payout.

4. Britam

Britam approaches this market with two distinct flavors depending on how multi-faceted your active lifestyle is: