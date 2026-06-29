Simply Apondi wins overall prize at the 10th annual BAKE Awards

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The local digital landscape reached a historic milestone this weekend as the Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE) celebrated the 10th anniversary edition of the BAKE Awards. It was hosted on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

Anchored by the theme, The Creator Economy: Turning Content into Capital, this year’s awards underscored the massive economic evolution of Kenya’s online spaces.

Once viewed as a hobby, content creation in Kenya has officially matured into a macroeconomic powerhouse. Groundbreaking data compiled by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), Baraza Media Lab, PwC, and UNESCO estimates the country’s digital content ecosystem at an unprecedented Ksh 1.27 trillion (USD 9.8 billion).

This staggering valuation positions the creator economy as a vital engine for youth employment, corporate strategy, and cross-border commercial growth.

“Behind every viral post, every insightful blog, and every meaningful conversation is a creator shaping how Kenya sees itself,” noted Caroline Wairugu, Senior Communications Manager at Absa Bank Kenya. “At Absa, we believe creators are not just producing content, they are entrepreneurs, storytellers, and changemakers building our future.”

With millions of public votes cast, the road to a BAKE Award is notoriously competitive. Before the public phase, submissions underwent a strict five-week internal vetting process to ensure platforms met baseline professional standards of ethics, consistency, and digital innovation.

The 2026 awards were sponsored by Absa Bank Kenya, Visa Kenya, Baraza Media Lab, SemaBOX Africa, Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), Equator Outfitters, and AM Communications.

John Njoroge, Visa Country Manager for Kenya, emphasized the role of secure infrastructure in this booming market: “The digital economy represents one of the continent’s most dynamic economic forces, transforming creativity into sustainable livelihoods. We are proud to help creators build, grow, and monetize their craft through secure, seamless digital payment solutions that connect them to audiences and opportunities both locally and across borders.”

The definitive highlight of the evening was a historic double victory by lifestyle and regional content pioneer Simply Apondi, who walked away with both the County Creator trophy and the coveted grand prize of Creator of the Year.

BAKE Awards 2026 Complete Winners List

Category Official Winner Platform / Digital Handle Creator of the Year Simply Apondi youtube.com/@Simply_Apondi County Creator Simply Apondi youtube.com/@Simply_Apondi Agricultural Creator Farm with Fred youtube.com/@FarmWithFred Audio Creator So this is Love Podcast Spotify Business Creator Financially Incorrect youtube.com/@Financially_Incorrect Corporate Creator Jambojet facebook.com/FlyJambojet Creative Writing Creator Strokes of my Pen (Lubnah) lubnah.me.ke Education Creator Sayari Ya Kiswahili youtube.com/@sayariyakiswahilisayaki5113 Entertainment Creator Mungai Eve youtube.com/@mungaieve Environmental Creator Anthony Ochieng anthonyochieng.com/blog Fashion and Style Creator Sharon Mwangi instagram.com/sharonkmwangi Food Creator Sueh Owino youtube.com/@owinosueh Lifestyle Creator Nairobi Lifestyle nairobilifestyle.co.ke New Creator Lifelately lifelately.co.ke Photography Creator Antony Ochieng anthonyochieng.com/blog Public Health Creator Dr. Mokeira instagram.com/dr_mokeira Religious or Spirituality Creator Mary M Munene facebook.com/mary.mwangi.5245 Social Issues & Active Citizenship Hanifa Adan x.com/Honeyfarsafi Sports Creator 254 Sports tiktok.com/@254_sports Technology Creator Ecrene Madaga tiktok.com/@ecrene_madaga Topical Creator Let’s Create Africa letscreateafrica.substack.com Travel Creator Kenya Geographic kenyageographic.com/safiri-kenya-blog Video Creator Dialogues w/ Jagero youtube.com/@TheJagero

Founded in 2011, BAKE has spent fifteen years empowering storytellers, elevating web content quality, and scaling Kenya’s digital infrastructure. Through its flagship BAKE Awards, the iFreedoms Kenya digital rights advocacy program, nationwide monetization masterclasses, and the Kenya Monitor citizen journalism initiative, the association continues to build a secure, professional, and highly profitable digital ecosystem for Kenyan creative entrepreneurs.