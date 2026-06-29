Former Absa boss Abdi Mohamed named new CEO of I&M Bank Kenya

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In a major leadership move within East Africa’s financial sector, I&M Group PLC has announced the appointment of Abdi Mohamed as the new Chief Executive Officer of I&M Bank Kenya. The high-profile appointment is currently awaiting regulatory approval from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

Mohamed, a seasoned banking heavyweight, steps into the role after a successful tenure as the country CEO and Managing Director of Absa Bank Kenya, where he was credited with driving significant organizational growth and corporate transformation.

With over three decades of experience in financial services and corporate leadership, Mohamed brings a formidable track record to I&M Bank. His career is marked by key regional milestones across sub-Saharan Africa, including:

Absa Bank Kenya: Served as CEO and Managing Director, leading the lender through a highly competitive phase of market growth.

Absa Bank Tanzania: Guided the bank through its high-stakes, complex rebranding transition from Barclays to Absa.

Regional Operations: Held critical positions as Chief Operating Officer for Barclays Bank Kenya, alongside Retail and Business Banking Director roles spanning both Kenya and Zambia.

The transition comes at a pivotal moment for I&M Bank Kenya, a Tier 1 commercial lender aiming to aggressively expand its market share and accelerate its digital transformation.

Commenting on the strategic appointment, Sarit Raja-Shah, Group Executive Director of I&M Group PLC, expressed strong confidence in Mohamed’s ability to elevate the bank’s market positioning. “With his extensive experience, proven leadership track record and deep understanding of the financial services landscape, the Board is confident that Abdi is well positioned to lead I&M Bank Kenya into its next phase of growth. He will play a critical role in advancing our strategic priorities, driving innovation, and expanding market share.”

Mohamed’s impact extends far beyond traditional banking operations. He is a prominent figure in regional corporate governance and sustainability, currently holding several key board positions: