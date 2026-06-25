Absa & BAKE renew alliance to boost financial literacy for content creators

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Kenya’s digital economy is undeniably booming. From viral TikTok creators and insightful podcasters to influential bloggers and tech entrepreneurs, the country’s creative ecosystem has evolved from a hobbyist’s playground into a legitimate economic driver. However, a significant challenge remains: while creative talent is abundant, financial and business literacy hasn’t quite kept pace.

To address this gap, Absa Bank Kenya has officially renewed its strategic partnership with the Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE). This collaboration aims to empower the next generation of digital creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs by blending financial education with digital skills.

Kenya is globally celebrated as a leader in mobile financial services and digital innovation. Yet, a closer look at the data reveals a stark contrast between financial access and financial capability.

According to the recent FinAccess Household Survey:

84.8% of Kenyan adults enjoy formal financial inclusion, up from 83.7% in 2021.

Only 42.1% of Kenyans are considered financially literate.

9.9% of adults remain entirely financially excluded, with rural youth making up nearly half of this underserved demographic.

For digital creators, many of whom operate as modern freelancers or small business owners, this literacy gap can hinder their ability to scale, invest wisely, and build sustainable, long-term careers.

The renewed partnership between Absa and BAKE directly targets this divide. Beyond celebrating creative output, the initiative focuses on equipping content creators with the practical business acumen needed to run successful enterprises.

A core pillar of this collaboration is a comprehensive financial and digital literacy training programme. The curriculum is designed to cover essential modern business skills, including:

Personal Finance & Wealth Management: Navigating irregular income streams, savings, and investments.

Business Management & Entrepreneurship: Structuring a creative brand as a formal business.

Online Safety & Cybersecurity: Protecting digital assets, intellectual property, and navigating online spaces securely.

Responsible Digital Engagement: Driving public discourse ethically and constructively.

As part of the collaboration, Absa Bank Kenya will step in as the official sponsor of the Business Category at the BAKE Awards 2026.

This year marks a landmark 10th edition for the awards, which have grown exponentially since their inception. What started as a modest celebration with 14 categories has matured into a premier event recognizing excellence across 23 categories, spanning blogs, podcasts, social media platforms, and specialized digital content channels.

The Business Category specifically honours creators, writers, and digital publishers who break down complex economic, investment, and financial insights for the Kenyan public.

The leadership of both organizations emphasized that the ultimate goal is sustainability. Creative talent can spark an audience, but business literacy sustains a livelihood.

Mwihaki Wachira, Director of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Absa Bank Kenya, highlighted the strategic intent behind the move: “Our ongoing partnership with BAKE is a deliberate step towards empowering Kenya’s growing community of digital creators and entrepreneurs. As the digital economy continues to expand, it is critical that young people are equipped not only with creative skills but also with the financial knowledge and tools needed to build sustainable livelihoods.”

Kennedy Kachwanya, Chairperson of BAKE, echoed these sentiments, noting that content creation is no longer just about entertainmen, it is a vital employment sector. “The creator economy is one of the fastest-growing sectors in Kenya, creating opportunities for employment, innovation, and civic participation. As digital creators increasingly build businesses around their content, financial literacy becomes just as important as creative talent.”