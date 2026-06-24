CMA launches new campaign to raise awareness on food safety & flour fortification

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For millions of Kenyans, maize flour is the undisputed backbone of the daily diet. Whether it is a steaming plate of ugali at dinner, a warm bowl of porridge in the morning, or freshly made chapatis, maize and wheat flour are staples we rarely think twice about.

When shopping, most of us look at two things: the brand and the price tag. However, a crucial conversation is missing from our kitchen tables, one centered on what is actually inside the packet.

To bridge this critical information gap, the Cereal Millers Association (CMA) recently launched Chagua Safe. Chagua Smart, a national public awareness campaign. The initiative aims to shift consumer focus toward two hidden factors that deeply impact family health: food safety and nutrition.

While Kenya has made strides in food production, hidden hunger and malnutrition continue to quietly impact millions of households. The reality behind the numbers is a stark reminder of why public awareness is urgently needed.

According to data from the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS):

18% of children under five are stunted.

5% are wasted (dangerously thin for their height).

10% remain underweight.

Furthermore, micronutrient deficiencies, often called hidden hunger, are widespread. The Kenya National Micronutrient Survey highlights that 26.3% of pre-school children and 41.6% of pregnant women suffer from anemia, while zinc deficiencies continue to affect a massive portion of the population.

“Every Kenyan family deserves access to information that helps them make informed decisions about the food they consume,” says Paloma Fernandes, Chief Executive Officer of the Cereal Millers Association. “When consumers understand what is in their food and why it matters, they are better equipped to make choices that support healthier families and stronger communities.”

Because maize flour is consumed so widely, it represents the single most effective tool for combatting malnutrition on a national scale. Research shows it is eaten by at least two-thirds of all adults and children, cutting across economic divides to reach 87% of women and over half of all rural residents and low-income households.

This widespread consumption is why the Kenyan government introduced mandatory food fortification under the Foods, Drugs and Chemical Substances Act (Cap 254).

What is fortified flour?

When you choose fortified packaged maize or wheat flour, you are buying food that has been enriched with essential vitamins and minerals, including:

Iron & Zinc: To fight anemia and boost immunity.

Vitamin A: Essential for vision and immune health.

Folic Acid & B-Vitamins: Crucial for maternal health, fetal development, and overall energy metabolism.

Beyond nutrition, the Chagua Safe. Chagua Smart campaign is tackling a more deceptive threat: aflatoxin contamination.

Aflatoxin is a naturally occurring toxin produced by molds that thrive on poorly dried or improperly stored crops. The true danger of aflatoxin lies in its stealth, it cannot be seen, smelled, or tasted. Because consumers cannot detect it with their senses, raising awareness about safe grain handling and buying from trusted, certified millers is the primary line of defense.

The CMA’s campaign is a call to action for every Kenyan shopper to transition from buying blindly to buying smartly. By demanding safe, fortified flour, consumers can directly protect their families from long-term health risks.