Visa partners with BAKE Awards to empower Kenyan content creators

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Visa has officially announced a strategic collaboration with the Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE) for the landmark 10th anniversary edition of the BAKE Awards.

Sponsoring the prestigious Lifestyle Category, Visa aims to equip Kenyan digital storytellers, influencers, and independent publishers with the secure payment infrastructure, digital financial literacy, and global compliance frameworks required to build sustainable, scalable businesses.

The partnership directly aligns with the 2026 BAKE Awards theme: The Creator Economy: Turning Content into Capital.

As Kenya’s digital creator market transitions from casual entertainment into a formalized industry, solo entrepreneurs often face significant financial hurdles. Visa’s entry into the space addresses several critical operational bottlenecks, including:

Cross-border payment integration for international brand deals.

Automated brand payout networks to streamline domestic earnings.

Institutional fraud protection to secure digital revenue streams.

“The creator economy in Kenya has evolved past mere entertainment; it is a formidable driver of youth employment and financial innovation,” said John Njoroge, Country Manager for Visa Kenya. “Through the 10th annual BAKE Awards, Visa is proud to champion the Lifestyle vertical. Our goal is to ensure that local creators are equipped with secure, bank-grade digital financial solutions that allow them to fluidly receive global payouts, manage cross-border e-commerce, and treat their digital footprint as a scalable business.”

The BAKE Awards serve as the pinnacle of recognition for online talent in Kenya, celebrating excellence across 23 distinct categories, ranging from traditional blogging and podcasting to video creation and social media storytelling.

Kennedy Kachwanya, Chairperson of BAKE, highlighted the impact of bringing a global financial powerhouse into the creative fold: “We are delighted to welcome Visa as a pillar partner for our 10th-anniversary awards. Having a global fintech pioneer validate our space is exactly what the industry needs as we focus on turning creative content into tangible capital. This collaboration bridges the creative community with institutional financial systems.”

Public voting for the 2026 awards cycle is currently active nationwide. Audiences can support their favorite digital platforms by casting their votes online at bakeawards.co.ke/vote ahead of the final selection.

The culmination of this joint effort will take place at the highly anticipated Winners Gala Night on June 27th in Nairobi, where a Visa representative will take the stage to officially present the trophy to the winner of the Lifestyle Category.