Folk Fusion makes a resounding return with the spectacular Shanga Edition

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Arguably one of Nairobi’s most beloved cultural festivals, Folk Fusion is officially back after a brief hiatus since 2024. The massive cultural movement made its highly anticipated return on Saturday, June 6, 2026, taking over the scenic grounds of Thayu Farm in Tigoni for the spectacular Shanga Edition.

True to its reputation, Folk Fusion delivered a masterclass in celebrating African heritage, blending traditional tunes, movement, and contemporary folk culture. This edition was a breathtaking, seamless convergence of diverse Kenyan cultures laced with smooth, contemporary jazz.

From the onset, the festival reminded us why it holds such a special place in our hearts. The entry process was flawless, ushering festival-goers straight into a vibrant marketplace of vendors. The curated booths offered everything needed to elevate the sherehe:

Culinary Delights: A rich array of food and beverages.

Cultural Attire & Art: Beautiful traditional wear and unique local artwork.

Traditional Brews: Authentic sips of Muratina to set the mood.

The grounds were perfectly arranged with rustic hay stacks for seating, offering the ultimate comfort to rest, sip, and soak in the music between sets.

The stage management was remarkably punctual. A powerful opening performance by a rising new artist set a high bar for the evening, paving the way for some of Kenya’s finest musical acts.

1. Luo Love Sessions (A Cross-Cultural Debut)

In an exciting collaboration with Kikuyu Love Sessions, the festival introduced a brand-new segment: the Luo Love Sessions. Anchored by the incredible Lisa Oduor-Noah, Brian Sigu, and Mackinlay, this eclectic set transported the crowd straight to the lakeside. It left everyone buzzing with anticipation for what the Audacity Edition will bring this coming November.

2. Kyuk Sonic

Next up was Kyuk Sonic, featuring the formidable trio of Ayrosh, Muringi, and Wanjine. Guided by the effortlessly witty MC Kibunjah (Nairobi’s favorite MC with an LLB), this set was a certified 10/10 minus nothing. The crowd sang their hearts out to every single note.

3. Zinazopendwa Meets Jazz

Before the audience could even catch their breath, The Babaz and Hornsphere took the stage for a nostalgic Zinazopendwa set. They effortlessly fused timeless classics with a modern twist of contemporary jazz instrumentation.

The grand finale

To close out the night, the main man Uncle Charisma took the stage. True to form, he absolutely brought the house down, delivering an electric, high-energy set that had the entire crowd dancing and screaming the lyrics word for word.

Performance Roadmap

Set / Segment Featured Artists The Vibe & Highlights Opening Act Fresh New Talent Powerful, soulful vocals that perfectly set the stage. Luo Love Sessions Lisa Oduor-Noah, Brian Sigu & Mackinlay Deeply eclectic lakeside rhythms; a brilliant festival debut. Kyuk Sonic Ayrosh, Muringi & Wanjine Pure magic and crowd anthems, expertly hosted by MC Kibunjah. Zinazopendwa Set The Babaz & Hornsphere Beloved vintage classics reimagined with rich, jazzy horns. The Grand Finale Uncle Charisma An explosive, high-octane performance to close the night.

The perfect curtain call

With the food flowing, well-curated DJ sets keeping the energy alive, and hearts completely full, no one really wanted the night to end. However, staying true to its timeline promises, Folk Fusion wrapped up perfectly on schedule.

By midnight, the oldies (aka our beloved millennials) were already tucked into bed, safely back home from an unforgettable night. What a spectacular way to stage a comeback, Folk Fusion! We are already counting down the days until the next edition.