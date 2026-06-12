BetGr8 hosts World Cup fan park at Uhuru Park as it officially launches in Kenya

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As the World Cup officially kicked off, thousands of football fans, media personalities, and entertainment lovers descended upon Nairobi’s Uhuru Park Grounds. The massive gathering marked not just the start of global football fever, but the official launch of BetGr8, a Kenyan-owned gaming and sports entertainment platform aiming to redefine player value.

The event blended live screenings of the World Cup Opening Ceremony and the opening match with a star-studded concert, fan challenges, and giveaways, turning the iconic grounds into Nairobi’s premier football viewing experience.

The launch delivered a high-octane, festival-like atmosphere that showcased the growing intersection of sports, digital innovation, and local culture. Fans watched the action unfold on giant, high-definition screens while being treated to a heavy-hitting lineup of Kenyan musical talent.

Headline performances

A-List Music Lineup: Live performances by renowned music producer CEDO, Mordecai Dex, H_art the Band, and hitmakers Maandy & Fathermoh.

Interactive Fan Zones: Creator-led experiences, social media activations, and interactive gaming challenges kept crowd energy high.

Eco-Friendly Giveaways: Through a strategic partnership with electric mobility company Spiro, three lucky fans walked away with brand-new electric motorbikes.

“This partnership aligns with our commitment to creating memorable experiences for consumers through innovation and community engagement,” said Raymond Kitunga, Spiro Deputy Country Head.

Beyond the entertainment, the evening signaled a major shift in how brands are interacting with Kenyan consumers. At the center of the launch was the introduction of BetGr8’s Relax, Tax Tumesort campaign, a direct response to growing consumer demands for transparency and economic relief.

To give players more tangible value during the tournament, BetGr8 announced that the platform will directly absorb costs that traditionally fall on the user:

Features Covered by BetGr8 Consumer Benefit Stake Tax Full wagering power per bet Withdrawal Fees Winnings kept entirely by the player Mobile Money Transfer Charges Zero frictionless transactional costs

Industry observers note that major sporting events are shifting away from traditional advertising toward experiential, value-driven marketing. By combining community watch parties with financial incentives like the Tax Tumesort initiative, BetGr8 is positioning itself as a consumer-first platform in a highly competitive digital landscape.

On the BetGr8 platform, you can bet on: