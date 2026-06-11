Visa and OpenAI Partner to Enable Payments by AI Agents

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Visa and OpenAI have launched a strategic partnership to integrate Visa’s payment network into OpenAI’s platforms. Announced at the Visa Payments Forum in San Francisco, the collaboration focuses on agentic commerce, allowing artificial intelligence agents to securely execute financial transactions on behalf of consumers and businesses.

The integration gives developers and merchants a native pathway to accept payments initiated by AI models rather than human users.

How AI agent payments will work

The partnership connects OpenAI’s ecosystem to the Visa Intelligent Commerce initiative. Instead of a user manually entering credit card details, an AI agent can complete a transaction autonomously within set parameters.

The system relies on a multi-layered security framework to prevent unauthorized spending and fraud:

User-Defined Controls: Users establish explicit rules for the AI, including strict spending limits, permitted merchant categories, and scenarios requiring manual human approval.

Tokenization: Transactions will use tokenized credentials, replacing sensitive cardholder data with a digital identifier to protect financial details.

Real-Time Monitoring: Visa will apply its standard real-time authorization and fraud-monitoring systems to all agent-initiated transactions.

Beyond consumer retail, the companies are exploring enterprise applications. This includes developer tools powered by OpenAI’s Codex to automate conversational business workflows and financial administrative tasks.

The partnership addresses a core infrastructure challenge in the AI industry: as LLMs shift from answering questions to executing multi-step tasks, they require a secure method to handle money.

According to Jack Forestell, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Visa, the initiative is designed to build the necessary financial infrastructure as AI agents become active participants in the economy.

Marco Mahrus, Head of Partnerships, Commerce at OpenAI, noted that the integration aims to provide the necessary guardrails for transparent, user-controlled transactions as commerce expands into conversational and automated environments.