Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is now part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors

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Following its highly successful event on May 24, 2026, the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon has successfully passed its final evaluation to become the eighth member of the Abbott World Marathon Majors (AbbottWMM).

Starting with its next edition on May 23, 2027, Cape Town will formally join the legendary ranks of Tokyo, Boston, London, Sydney, Berlin, Chicago, and New York.

The newfound stature of the event was perfectly encapsulated by the presence of Eliud Kipchoge. The eleven-time Major winner and two-time Olympic champion chose Cape Town for his first-ever official marathon appearance on African soil.

Beyond the athletic prestige, the upgrade to Major status is a massive economic victory for South Africa. As a global bucket-list event, the marathon is projected to pump roughly R800 million into the local economy through travel, accommodation, and hospitality alone.

“For Cape Town to be the home of an Abbott World Marathon Majors race is an incredible moment for our city,” celebrated Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. “Achieving this milestone will contribute greatly to Cape Town’s economy, inspire future generations of runners, and leave a legacy for the sport across Africa.”

How to enter the 2027 race

The road to the starting line of Africa’s inaugural Major begins right now.

General Marathon Ballot: The lottery window for the historic May 23, 2027 race is open from June 10 to June 24, 2026. Applicants will discover if they secured a spot on June 26.

Peace & Trail Runs: Entries for the accompanying 10km Peace Run and the rugged Cape Town Trail Marathon events will officially open on July 3, 2026.

Candidacy Club Members: Loyal runners who supported the race during its evaluation years have received priority confirmation to select the specific year they wish to run.

Prospective runners can submit their ballot applications and find more information at the official website, capetownmarathon.com.