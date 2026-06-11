Inside the travel visa cartel that is exploiting Kenyans travelling to the West

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For decades, getting a visa to visit Europe or North America has been a test of patience and bureaucratic endurance for citizens of the Global South. But a groundbreaking global investigation reveals that this grueling gauntlet isn’t just a byproduct of national security, it is a highly corporate-privatized profit engine designed to extract millions of dollars from the world’s most vulnerable travelers.

The investigation, spearheaded by Lighthouse Reports alongside international media partners including Semafor, Le Monde, and Politico, pulls back the curtain on the Visa Empire. At the apex of this empire sits VFS Global, a massive outsourcing giant that holds processing contracts with 71 governments. By capturing a virtual monopoly over the visa application process, VFS has transformed the right to travel into a multi-billion-dollar corporate gold rush, with its profits skyrocketing fourfold between 2017 and 2024.

While European and Western citizens enjoy seamless, visa-free access across borders, citizens from Africa, Asia, and the Middle East are funneled into a predatory corporate bottleneck where their passport weakness is actively monetized.

Governments outsource visa processing to companies like VFS to offload administrative burdens and keep hopeful travelers away from embassy doors. VFS charges a government-approved base service fee to collect documents and biometrics. However, the investigation reveals that the company’s true cash cow is a relentless pipeline of Value Added Services (VAS) costly, ostensibly optional add-ons like SMS status updates, mandatory courier shipping, and expensive Premium Lounge access.

To fuel this revenue stream, the company relies on a predatory labour model. According to internal documents and staff testimonies, VFS agents on the ground are paid notoriously low base salaries but are heavily incentivized with bonuses that can double or triple their monthly income. The catch? They must hit aggressive corporate sales targets for these add-ons.

As a result, front-line employees are transformed from administrative clerks into aggressive salespeople, leveraging the high-stakes anxiety of visa applicants to pad corporate bottom lines.

Nowhere is the impact of this border privatization felt more acutely than in Nairobi, Kenya. The investigation shines a harsh spotlight on the Kenyan branch of VFS, detailing an environment of systemic exploitation where local applicants are treated as a captive market.

Whistleblowers who worked at the Nairobi VFS center until 2024 revealed that the pressure to meet sales targets led to outright deception. Former employees admitted that staff routinely tacked expensive, unrequested services, such as courier returns and SMS tracking, directly onto applicants’ bills without their prior knowledge or consent.

Because VFS operates inside official-looking facilities that mimic an extension of a foreign embassy, most Kenyan applicants simply accepted the inflated final price. Fearing that questioning the bill, arguing with staff, or rejecting a service might jeopardize their chances of visa approval, applicants paid up quietly.

For everyday Kenyans, whether they are students heading abroad, professionals attending conferences, or families trying to reunite, a visa appointment is an incredibly high-stakes event that often costs months of savings. The investigation exposes how VFS systematically weaponizes this power asymmetry.

For instance, if an applicant falls victim to Nairobi’s notorious traffic jams or heavy rains and arrives a few minutes late, they are frequently met with a corporate ultimatum: forfeit the highly scarce appointment slot entirely and face a months-long wait to rebook, or pay thousands of Kenyan Shillings on the spot to upgrade to the Premium Lounge. Under intense psychological pressure, applicants find themselves forced to hand over cash they cannot afford to lose.

The investigation also unearthed internal European Union documents obtained via Freedom of Information (FOI) requests, proving that Western contracting governments are well aware of what they term manifestly serious violations of data protection laws and systemic service failures within VFS centers across Africa.

Yet, European embassies continue to look the other way. By outsourcing the physical infrastructure of border control to a private entity, Western governments have effectively insulated themselves from accountability. If a system is broken, slow, or predatory, the applicant has no recourse. Because VFS holds a strict monopoly, Kenyans cannot take their business elsewhere.

The Visa Empire exposes a profound moral contradiction in global politics. While Western nations continuously champion the virtues of the free market, consumer choice, and human rights, they have actively sanctioned a corporate monopoly that systematically extracts wealth from the pockets of the Global South.