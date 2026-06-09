How SanlamAllianz is shaping the future of insurance in Kenya

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There is a distinct shift happening in the Kenyan insurance landscape. A new corporate identity, SanlamAllianz Kenya, has emerged, signaling a major evolution in how Kenyans protect their health, wealth, and businesses.

This isn’t just a routine rebranding or a simple change of logos. It is a deliberate, powerful alignment of two financial titans: Sanlam, Africa’s largest non-banking financial services provider, and Allianz, the world’s number-one global insurance brand. By blending Allianz’s global underwriting sophistication with Sanlam’s deep-rooted understanding of the African continent, SanlamAllianz Kenya brings an unprecedented 240 years of combined experience directly to the East African market.

For the everyday consumer and corporate client alike, it represents the ultimate financial partnership: world-class global standards meeting unmatched local expertise.

While the SanlamAllianz name feels contemporary, its foundation is woven tightly into the fabric of Kenya’s economic history:

The legacy began all the way back in 1946 with the establishment of Indo Africa Insurance Company Ltd. By 1963, the milestone year of Kenya’s independence, the company went public, listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) as Pan Africa Insurance Holdings.

In 2000, the company joined forces with the South African financial giant, Sanlam Group, officially rebranding to Sanlam Kenya in 2016 and establishing a reputation as one of the country’s most innovative insurers.

In 2023, Sanlam and Allianz shook the financial world by anchoring a continent-wide joint venture. By 2025, that synergy culminated locally, officially giving rise to SanlamAllianz Kenya.

Today, this combined powerhouse protects more than 30 million lives across 26 African nations, leveraging its massive scale to innovate at the speed of Kenya’s modern ambitions.

At the core of SanlamAllianz Kenya’s operations is an unyielding commitment to the customer. This dedication has earned the company premier industry recognition, including being named the Most Customer Centric Insurer and securing the 1st Runners Up spot for the Claims Settlement Award.

This reliability is best demonstrated by the numbers: SanlamAllianz processes approximately Ksh. 1.8 Billion in payouts to its annuitants annually. Proving their commitment to financial peace of mind, these disbursements are paid out promptly by the 22nd of each month, on time, every time.

SanlamAllianz is actively dismantling the traditional barriers to insurance through robust digital practices, earning the title of Most Innovative Insurer. By completely digitizing customer onboarding and aggressively expanding its digital payment ecosystems, the company has simplified how clients interact with financial products.

A prime example of this digital-first approach is Akiba Plus, which fueled an incredible 150% growth in digitally acquired pension clients. Furthermore, through a network of forward-thinking integration strategies, the company has successfully onboarded 479,211 clients via innovative partnerships, making insurance highly accessible, paperless, and instantaneous.

True to its promise of innovating at the speed of Kenya’s digital needs, SanlamAllianz has made a major play in the mobile technology space through a strategic underwriting partnership with Safaricom (via Safaricom Insurance Agency Limited).

Recognizing that smartphones are central to the daily lives and livelihoods of millions of Kenyans, the company provides embedded Mobile Device Insurance right at the point of sale. Offered both in-store at Safaricom shops and online, this cover protects high-value smartphones against common daily hazards like screen cracks, liquid damage, accidental breakdown, and theft. By integrating seamless payment checkouts via M-Pesa, SanlamAllianz offers tech-savvy consumers a friction-free way to safeguard their digital lifelines.

Beyond retail operations, SanlamAllianz Kenya stands as a trusted institutional partner capable of absorbing massive macro-level risks. The company plays a critical role in national government insurance frameworks, notably participating in comprehensive medical and life insurance schemes designed to protect Kenya’s civil servants, disciplined forces, and public sector workers.

Given the immense financial scale and operational complexity of these public sector contracts, SanlamAllianz actively utilizes Co-Insurance partnerships. When managing high-exposure, ultra-large-scale national schemes, SanlamAllianz collaborates strategically with other tier-one insurance providers. This joint risk-sharing approach ensures optimal capital backing, robust underwriting stability, and seamless, uninterrupted claims settlement for the state’s workforce.

A key pillar of SanlamAllianz’s accessibility in Kenya is its robust, long-standing Bancassurance network. By collaborating with the country’s leading banking institutions, SanlamAllianz seamlessly integrates its premier insurance solutions into the everyday financial ecosystems of Kenyans through highly specialized, co-designed products:

Standard Chartered Bank: A relationship spanning over two decades, this partnership began in 2005. Today, Standard Chartered distributes SanlamAllianz’s premier retail products as a core component of its wealth proposition. This partnership features bespoke financial solutions like Educare Plus, a targeted education savings vehicle, and Super Endowment Plus, engineered for premium, long-term wealth accumulation and asset protection.

KCB Bank & National Bank of Kenya (NBK): Through strategic distribution networks, SanlamAllianz ensures retail insurance products are accessible across hundreds of bank branches countrywide. Notably, SanlamAllianz and KCB co-designed Flexi Future, a tailored savings and protection plan structured to offer flexibility and financial security for KCB customers.

NCBA Bank: Bolstering its commitment to educational financing, SanlamAllianz partnered with NCBA to co-create Go Educator—a bespoke policy engineered specifically to help NCBA customers systematically save for and guarantee their children’s academic milestones.

SanlamAllianz Life Insurance

Financial planning in Kenya is deeply personal, it is about securing family legacies, ensuring upward mobility, and maintaining dignity. SanlamAllianz Life Insurance designs products specifically around these major life milestones.

Smart Savings & Education

Tuition costs are a primary focus for Kenyan parents. The flagship FlexiEducator Plus plan acts as a structured financial engine, guaranteeing timely cash payouts to fund high school or university milestones without strain. For broader, flexible goals, the FlexiSaver Plus combines life insurance protection with an investment-linked account, allowing policyholders to access short-term cash bonuses while steadily building long-term wealth.

Compassion when it matters most

Culturally, community support during bereavement is a vital pillar in Kenya. The Sanlam Fadhili (Last Expense) cover is designed to provide immediate cash payouts during a loss. By swiftly managing immediate financial and logistical burdens, it allows families the space to give their loved ones a dignified send-off without the added stress of sudden fundraising.

SanlamAllianz General Insurance

On the non-life side of the business, SanlamAllianz General Insurance provides robust, efficient risk management designed to keep individuals moving and businesses thriving.

On the move and at home

The company’s Motor Insurance suites offer seamless, comprehensive coverage for everything from personal vehicles to commercial fleets, backed by responsive claims processing. On the home front, their Home Insurance policies safeguard residential structures and domestic contents against fire, theft, and natural disasters, giving homeowners genuine peace of mind.

Fueling Kenyan enterprise and SMEs

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of Kenya’s economy. SanlamAllianz supports this vital sector with tailored SME & Commercial Insurance packages covering property damage, public liability, and marine cargo.

Additionally, to help businesses stay legally compliant while prioritizing workforce safety, the company offers robust WIBA (Work Injury Benefits Act) policies, ensuring employees are well cared for in the event of workplace accidents or occupational hazards.

Sustainability and ESG integration

True market leadership extends beyond balance sheets to how an organization safeguards the environment, champions social equality, and governs itself. SanlamAllianz Kenya has deeply embedded Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) frameworks into its operational DNA, earning an incredible 17 awards in corporate excellence and being recognized as Kenya’s Leader in Transparency & Accountability ESG Awards.

Governance and Diverse Oversight

SanlamAllianz believes that robust governance builds stakeholders’ trust. Boardrooms are leading by example, with female leadership representation growing by 33% (occupying 3 out of 9 board seats). Furthermore, the organization has adopted board-approved guidelines to screen underwriting and investment decisions through a strict ESG lens.

In a push for systemic change, SanlamAllianz signed the Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs), a joint initiative of the UN Global Compact and UN Women, and stands as a prominent member of the Nairobi Declaration on Sustainable Insurance (NDSI), winning the Corporate Governance Excellence / Overall Governance Champion accolade.

Environmental Stewardship and Climate Action

To actively drive decarbonization, the company has transformed its corporate footprint at the SanlamAllianz Towers:

E-Waste Mitigation: Partnering with the WEEE Centre, the company safely recycled 169.75 kg of electronic waste, avoiding 244.44 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent ( CO2 ) emissions.

) emissions. Resource Preservation: Drastically optimized corporate workflows to slash paper consumption by 38%.

Green Transit & Reforestation: Planted 1,200 trees to aid ecosystem carbon sinks, and installed dedicated Electric Vehicle (EV) charging ports at SanlamAllianz Towers to actively foster sustainable urban mobility.

Health & Education

Real wealth creation leaves no one behind. Through an emotional, high-impact framework, SanlamAllianz, backed by the Sanlam Foundation, the Allianz Group Social Impact Fund, and Gertrude’s Hospital Foundation, extended holistic care to 113 children with disabilities and 46 caregivers, providing vital social, occupational, and functional therapy.

Additionally, the company continues to break cycles of poverty in marginalized communities by awarding full university fee scholarships to promising but needy students nationwide.