oraimo expands in Kenya with new smart home & lifestyle product lineup

Shares

At its 2026 Innovation Gala in Nairobi, tech brand oraimo announced a major shift in its product strategy for the East African market. Known primarily for phone chargers and budget audio gear, the company is moving toward a broader lifestyle and smart tech ecosystem.

The transition involves moving past mobile accessories to establish five distinct product categories in Kenya.

Category Product Focus & Examples Power & Audio Fast-charging accessories, wireless speakers, and earbuds. Smart Wearables Business-oriented smartwatches (e.g., Watch Nova 2R) and fitness trackers. Personal Care Electric grooming tools, including the Smart Zerogap and MasterCut Pro trimmers. oraimo Home Kitchen appliances (blenders), outdoor gear (folding chairs), and lifestyle apparel. oraimo Baby Maternal and infant care tech, including advanced breast pumps and smart sterilizers.

Spotlight on SpaceBuds 2 (OTW-631)

The event also marked the official physical rollout of the SpaceBuds 2, the brand’s newest flagship earbuds.

Key Technical Specs & Audio Tuning

Active Noise Cancellation: Features a 52dB Hybrid ANC system designed to block out high-ambient transit and street noise.

Acoustic Tuning: Sound profiles were tuned by Jesse Ray, the Grammy-winning audio engineer who mixed Burna Boy’s Twice as Tall album, aiming for balanced, layered audio optimized for African music genres.

album, aiming for balanced, layered audio optimized for African music genres. Design: Utilizes a Lunar Eclipse slide-open case mechanism.

A notable addition for the Kenyan market is the integration of real-time Swahili-English AI translation accessible through the companion app, alongside standard on-device AI noise control for crowded environments.

Retail Availability

The SpaceBuds 2 and the expanded smart home catalog are now available in Kenya. Consumers can purchase them through: