oraimo expands in Kenya with new smart home & lifestyle product lineup

At its 2026 Innovation Gala in Nairobi, tech brand oraimo announced a major shift in its product strategy for the East African market. Known primarily for phone chargers and budget audio gear, the company is moving toward a broader lifestyle and smart tech ecosystem.
The transition involves moving past mobile accessories to establish five distinct product categories in Kenya.
|Category
|Product Focus & Examples
|Power & Audio
|Fast-charging accessories, wireless speakers, and earbuds.
|Smart Wearables
|Business-oriented smartwatches (e.g., Watch Nova 2R) and fitness trackers.
|Personal Care
|Electric grooming tools, including the Smart Zerogap and MasterCut Pro trimmers.
|oraimo Home
|Kitchen appliances (blenders), outdoor gear (folding chairs), and lifestyle apparel.
|oraimo Baby
|Maternal and infant care tech, including advanced breast pumps and smart sterilizers.
Spotlight on SpaceBuds 2 (OTW-631)
The event also marked the official physical rollout of the SpaceBuds 2, the brand’s newest flagship earbuds.
Key Technical Specs & Audio Tuning
- Active Noise Cancellation: Features a 52dB Hybrid ANC system designed to block out high-ambient transit and street noise.
- Acoustic Tuning: Sound profiles were tuned by Jesse Ray, the Grammy-winning audio engineer who mixed Burna Boy’s Twice as Tall album, aiming for balanced, layered audio optimized for African music genres.
- Design: Utilizes a Lunar Eclipse slide-open case mechanism.
A notable addition for the Kenyan market is the integration of real-time Swahili-English AI translation accessible through the companion app, alongside standard on-device AI noise control for crowded environments.
Retail Availability
The SpaceBuds 2 and the expanded smart home catalog are now available in Kenya. Consumers can purchase them through:
- Physical Retailers: Official oraimo stores, Carrefour, Hotpoint, Miniso, China Square, Panda Mart, and China Village.
- Online Marketplace: Available for delivery via ke.oraimo.com.