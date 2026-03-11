Shares

HACO Industries Kenya Limited has been named a Circular Economy Leader at the 2026 Kenya ESG Awards. The ceremony, held at the Emara Ole-Sereni, brought together industry pioneers to celebrate excellence in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards.

The Kenya ESG Awards serve as a benchmark for corporate responsibility, honouring organizations that move beyond profit to prioritize environmental stewardship.

Key areas where HACO has demonstrated leadership include:

Waste Minimization: Streamlining production to reduce industrial output and byproduct waste.

Resource Efficiency: Optimizing energy and water usage across manufacturing plants.

Sustainable Sourcing: Partnering with suppliers who adhere to rigorous environmental standards.

Accepting the award, Mary-Ann Musangi, Managing Director of HACO Industries, emphasized that sustainability has evolved from a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative into a critical driver of innovation.

“This recognition reinforces our belief that responsible manufacturing is essential to the future of business,” Musangi stated. “Sustainability is not just an obligation; it is a pathway to innovation, resilience, and long-term competitiveness. We are committed to embedding circular economy principles in the way we design products and collaborate across our entire value chain.”

The recognition comes at a pivotal moment for the Kenyan economy. As the region grapples with climate change and resource scarcity, HACO’s transition to a circular model provides a scalable roadmap for other manufacturers.