Shares

Safaricom has officially concluded its nationwide Shangwe @25 consumer promotion, unveiling the final five winners of Ksh. 1 million each. This final draw brings the total number of new millionaires created during the campaign to 25, marking a quarter-century of the telco’s operations in Kenya.

The final group of winners represents a diverse cross-section of the country:

Grace Nyiva: A 23-year-old single mother and street food vendor from Uthiru, Nairobi.

Quinter Akinyi Wanyama: A mother of five and welding workshop operator from Bungoma.

Fidel Mwendwa Kavinya: A 25-year-old mechanic and orphan from Kitui.

Sheila Cherotich: A 21-year-old sales agent from Bomet.

Geoffrey Mawira Muguongo: A cobbler and barber living with a disability from Meru.

In a unique twist to the promotion, Safaricom ensured the impact extended beyond the winners’ households. Each of the 25 millionaires received an additional Ksh. 250,000 specifically earmarked to fund a community project of their choice.

The winners have already pledged their community funds to various causes:

Grace Nyiva will provide salon and car wash equipment to help unemployed youth in Uthiru.

Fidel Mwendwa is donating his portion to the Timboni Tiva Children’s Home in Kitui.

Sheila Cherotich will install water tanks at the Chebunyo Health Centre.

Quinter Wanyama is supporting Mahanga PEFA School with essential equipment and furniture.

Geoffrey Mawira will purchase tents for hire to benefit traders in Mujwa Village, specifically those living with disabilities.

The promotion didn’t just focus on individual consumers. Safaricom also targeted the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Six enterprise customers, including Snaap Kenya Limited and EBee Mobility, were awarded stock valued at Ksh. 250,000 each to bolster their operations.

Furthermore, business owners like Leonard Oongo (Almervic Hardware) and Alex Wasike (Ryattah Medical Center) walked away with Tuk-Tuk pickups to assist with business logistics and transport.

Launched in October 2025, the Shangwe @25 campaign has been a massive undertaking. Over the course of the promotion, more than five million customers won various prizes, ranging from cash and household appliances to livestock and shopping vouchers, totaling Ksh. 250 million.