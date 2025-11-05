Shares

Paradigm Initiative (PIN) has issued a statement condemning the Tanzanian government’s sustained campaign of internet disruptions. The NGO warned of both severe digital rights violations and an estimated US $238 million (TZS 560 billion) loss to the national economy.

The censure follows an election-period internet blackout, the continued suspension of X (formerly Twitter), and reported persistent bandwidth throttling in parts of the country.

PIN’s concerns center on several incidents that have hampered connectivity and digital access in Tanzania:

Election Blackout: A complete nationwide internet shutdown was enforced from October 29 to November 3, 2025, spanning 5 days and 6 hours during a critical democratic period.

Ongoing Platform Suspension: Access to X (formerly Twitter) has been suspended since May 21, 2025, a restriction that remains in place.

Post-Restoration Throttling: Even after general connectivity was restored on November 3rd, reports of bandwidth throttling continued in various regions.

PIN asserts that these actions are not only damaging to digital rights but also constitute a “blatant defiance” against international calls to uphold connectivity, especially during elections.

The group highlights the devastating financial impact of the government’s actions, citing data from the NetBlocks Cost of Shutdown Tool (COST), a globally recognized model used to quantify the economic harm of digital restrictions.

The combined incidents have resulted in direct losses exceeding US $238 million to national productivity, trade, and digital services.

The nationwide internet shutdown, which lasted from October 29 to November 3, 2025, translates to a loss of at least US $72.3 million (TZS 170.27 billion), equating to approximately US $13.8 million per day. The suspension of X, which has been in force since May 21, 2025 (166 days and counting), has cost the economy US $165.8 million (TZS 390.33 billion), nearly US $1 million per day.

“Every shutdown chips away at trust, investment, and human potential,” said ‘Gbenga Sesan, Executive Director of Paradigm Initiative. “Governments must realise that in today’s world, connectivity is the foundation of opportunity. Shutting down the internet silences citizens, stalls economies, and sets entire nations back.”

Beyond the quantified direct losses, PIN notes further indirect impacts on socio-political stability, security, health services, and the crucial informal economy that relies on mobile payments.

PIN underscores that Tanzania’s actions violate binding regional and international human rights frameworks. The continued disruptions disregard calls from the Net Rights Coalition and the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, constituting an affront to:

Freedom of Expression and Access to Information: Guaranteed by Articles 9 and 19 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, respectively.

The Right to Development: Entrenched in Article 22 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

The organization specifically reminds the government of its obligation under the African Commission’s Resolution 580 on Internet Shutdowns and Elections in Africa, which mandates legislative and other measures to ensure unrestricted internet access during election periods.

As a State party to these rights agreements, PIN calls on the Government of Tanzania to immediately comply with human rights standards by taking the following actions: