Shares

A major milestone in the African arts scene is fast approaching: Queens@10. This spectacular showcase is set to celebrate 10 years of using the power of poetry, song, and dance as tools for social change. It is scheduled for 14th December 2025 at the Kenya National Theatre in Nairobi from 3pm.

There will be performances by Spontaneous the Poet, Kanyaa, STL Yamumo, Dinah and DJ Shikkiey. There will also be:

Launch of Female Poets Kenya (FPK): A crucial digital platform established to connect and amplify the journeys of female artists. It will serve as a hub for mentorship, artistic therapy, and a sustainable market place for women in the arts. Book Release: The release of “Kwere-A Decade of Poetic Whispers,” the debut book by Spontaneous, The Poet, a collection spanning 10 years of her profound poetic works. KOWERE Fashion Launch: The debut collection by Mary Esther Were will be unveiled, adding a high-fashion element to the night.

At the heart of the celebration are “The Queens,” a collective of powerhouses in the creative industry who embody resilience and leadership. They include:

Spontaneous The Poet: The award-winning spoken word artist and founder of Female Poets Kenya (FPK).

STL Yamuno: Marketing & Brand Artist and founder of Just Eat 254.

Dinah Ndombi: Musician and dedicated Voice Coach.

Kanyaa Kilili: Filmmaker and Photographer, founder of Photocity Studios.

Mary Esther Were: Miss Universe Kenya 2017, who is also launching her debut fashion line, KOWERE, at the event.

Get Your Queens@10 Tickets

What: Queens@10

Where: Kenya National Theatre, Nairobi

When: December 14, 2025

Theme: Celebrating a Decade of Artistry

Tickets: Ksh. 3,000.

Booking Link: jazatickets.com/spontaneous-the-poet

Phone Booking: Call 0795809339 or 0702839983.

Don’t miss the opportunity to celebrate a legacy and the powerful women shaping the future of African arts.