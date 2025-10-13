Shares

OPPO Kenya has announced that the OPPO A6 Pro Series is scheduled to hit the Kenyan market on October 23, 2025. The new device pairs a large 7,000mAh long-lasting battery and a flagship-level screen.

The highlight of the OPPO A6 Pro Series is its commitment to eliminating battery anxiety. Built around a high-density graphite cell, the massive 7,000mAh battery is engineered for extended use, promising up to 20.6 hours of continuous YouTube video playback or 29 hours of WhatsApp voice calls.

Beyond its size, the phone features 80W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge technology, allowing users to fully charge the device from empty to 100% in just 60 minutes. The company claims that the battery is designed for longevity, retaining over 80% of its original capacity after five years of typical use.

“The OPPO A6 Pro Series is a powerful addition to the A-series range, pushing the series to new limits on the fundamentals of a smartphone from design and screen quality to camera, battery, and overall performance,” stated Fredrique Achieng, PR Manager, OPPO Kenya. “By bringing these advanced specifications and features to the OPPO A6 Pro Series, even more users can now enjoy a next-level mobile experience at an accessible price point.”

The OPPO A6 Pro Series comes with an IP69 water and dust resistance rating, ensuring protection against high-pressure water jets and dust ingress. This is further supported by an internal build that features a unibody mid-frame and an AM04 high-strength aluminum alloy.

The phone comes with a 120Hz AMOLED Ultra Bright screen. With a 1,080 x 2,374 resolution and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits, the screen is clear even under bright light.

OPPO’s AI LinkBoost 3.0,works to identify, switch, and accelerate networks, delivering improved stability in challenging environments. For gamers, the technology prioritizes online game traffic to reduce latency, while an exclusive AI Game Antenna maintains a strong signal even when the phone is held horizontally.

The company has not shared how much the new smartphone will cost.