OPPO Kenya has announced that the OPPO A6 Pro Series is scheduled to hit the Kenyan market on October 23, 2025. The new device pairs a large 7,000mAh long-lasting battery and a flagship-level screen.
The highlight of the OPPO A6 Pro Series is its commitment to eliminating battery anxiety. Built around a high-density graphite cell, the massive 7,000mAh battery is engineered for extended use, promising up to 20.6 hours of continuous YouTube video playback or 29 hours of WhatsApp voice calls.
Beyond its size, the phone features 80W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge technology, allowing users to fully charge the device from empty to 100% in just 60 minutes. The company claims that the battery is designed for longevity, retaining over 80% of its original capacity after five years of typical use.
“The OPPO A6 Pro Series is a powerful addition to the A-series range, pushing the series to new limits on the fundamentals of a smartphone from design and screen quality to camera, battery, and overall performance,” stated Fredrique Achieng, PR Manager, OPPO Kenya. “By bringing these advanced specifications and features to the OPPO A6 Pro Series, even more users can now enjoy a next-level mobile experience at an accessible price point.”
The OPPO A6 Pro Series comes with an IP69 water and dust resistance rating, ensuring protection against high-pressure water jets and dust ingress. This is further supported by an internal build that features a unibody mid-frame and an AM04 high-strength aluminum alloy.
The phone comes with a 120Hz AMOLED Ultra Bright screen. With a 1,080 x 2,374 resolution and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits, the screen is clear even under bright light.
OPPO’s AI LinkBoost 3.0,works to identify, switch, and accelerate networks, delivering improved stability in challenging environments. For gamers, the technology prioritizes online game traffic to reduce latency, while an exclusive AI Game Antenna maintains a strong signal even when the phone is held horizontally.
The company has not shared how much the new smartphone will cost.
Based on the information available for the OPPO A6 Series, here is a comparison of the key specifications for the different models (A6 Pro 5G and A6 Pro 4G), which represent the variations in the series primarily differentiated by the processor and connectivity.
OPPO A6 Pro series specifications
|Feature
|OPPO A6 Pro 5G
|OPPO A6 Pro 4G
|Connectivity
|5G Network Support
|4G LTE Network Support
|Chipset (SoC)
|MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (4nm) (or Dimensity 6300 in some regions)
|MediaTek Helio G100
|RAM & Storage
|Up to 16GB RAM / 512GB ROM (UFS 3.1)
|Up to 8GB RAM / 256GB ROM (UFS 2.2)
|Display
|6.57-inch AMOLED Ultra Bright Display
|6.57-inch AMOLED Ultra Bright Display
|Refresh Rate
|120Hz
|120Hz
|Peak Brightness
|1,400 nits
|1,400 nits
|Battery Capacity
|7,000mAh (High-Density Si/C Li-Ion)
|7,000mAh
|Charging Speed
|80W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge (Full Charge in ~60 mins)
|80W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge
|Durability Ratings
|IP66, IP68, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance
|IP69 Water and Dust Resistance
|Shock Resistance
|Military-Grade Shock Resistance (MIL-STD-810H)
|Military-Grade Shock Resistance
|Rear Camera
|50MP Main + 2MP Depth/Monochrome Sensor
|50MP Main + 2MP Depth/Monochrome Sensor
|Front Camera
|16MP
|16MP
|Operating System
|ColorOS 15 (based on Android 15)
|ColorOS 15 (based on Android 15)