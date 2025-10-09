Shares

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is undertaking a significant digital transformation by introducing Stationless Personal Identification Number (PIN) Service Delivery.

This initiative aims to decouple taxpayer services from specific geographical offices, allowing individuals and businesses to access support from any KRA Taxpayer Service Office (TSO) nationwide. This shift is designed to enhance convenience, reduce service delays, and eliminate the need for taxpayers to be referred to other offices.

Currently, most domestic tax services are tied to a station-based system, often leading to administrative bottlenecks and high compliance costs for taxpayers. The new stationless model will provide end-to-end support, resolving taxpayer issues at the first point of contact.

Speaking at a Citizen Assembly Forum in Nairobi, KRA Board Chairman Ndiritu Muriithi explained the move: “In our engagements with taxpayers, we have observed a growing demand for convenience, flexibility, and reduced bureaucracy. To enhance customer experience and satisfaction, KRA plans to introduce stationless PIN service delivery that will provide end-to-end support, allowing taxpayers to have their issues resolved at the first point of contact.”

KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga stated that the initiative aligns with the Authority’s 9th Corporate Plan, which prioritizes customer-centric service delivery. “Our goal is to make registration, filing, and payment processes as frictionless as possible—so that taxpayers can focus on growing their businesses and daily lives while we focus on service excellence.”

To further bridge the service gap, especially for the 22 million registered taxpayers across the country, KRA is also introducing new digital and physical access points: