The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be the largest and most inclusive tournament ever with 48 teams across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is quickly gaining a reputation for a different kind of record: the most expensive tickets in World Cup history.

While fans were initially enticed by a few available $60 tickets for the group stage, the full price breakdown, revealed through the first ticket lottery, shows that attending soccer’s ultimate event will come at a staggering premium, especially for the tournament’s biggest matches.

The most striking increase is for the grand finale at MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey. A Category 1 ticket, the best seating, is officially priced at $6,730 (Ksh. 869,179).

This price is more than four times the maximum cost of the best seat at the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar at $1,607. Even the cheapest seat for the 2026 final, a Category 4 ticket high in the stadium, is set at $2,030, which is itself higher than the most premium ticket for many past World Cup matches.

Match Stage Category 1 (Most Expensive) Category 4 (Least Expensive) Final $6,730 $2,030 Semifinals Up to $2,780 Starting at $420 Quarterfinals Up to $1,690 Starting at $275 Group Stage (Non-Host Match) Up to $620 Starting at $60

While the starting price for a handful of group stage tickets is an “affordable” $60, this rate is extremely limited and primarily applies to matches not involving one of the three host nations. The cost skyrockets the moment the USA, Canada, or Mexico take the pitch.

The opening games for the host countries are priced like late-stage knockout matches, ensuring that only the wealthiest fans are guaranteed a seat for their nation’s debut:

Host Nation Opener Price Range (Category 4 to Category 1) USA Opener (Los Angeles) $560 to $2,735 Mexico Opener (Mexico City) $370 to $1,825 Canada Opener (Toronto) $355 to $1,745

For comparison, the most expensive seat for the USMNT’s opening group match ($2,735) is more than four times the price of a Category 1 ticket for a regular group stage game in other North American cities.

Adding to the expense is FIFA’s decision to use a market-driven pricing system, for the first time at a World Cup.

This model allows prices to fluctuate based on demand, guaranteeing that tickets for highly-anticipated matchups (such as a potential US vs. England clash) will quickly soar past the initial posted rates. Critics argue this system, common in North American sports, prioritizes revenue generation over fan accessibility, effectively pricing out the average, passionate football supporter.

The dynamic nature of the pricing, combined with the tournament’s sprawling geographical area, means fans planning to follow their team across multiple venues will face immense costs, not just for tickets but for necessary domestic and international travel and accommodation. For many, the high face value of these tickets is just the starting price for what is shaping up to be the most commercially-driven World Cup in history.